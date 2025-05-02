Darius de Haas and More to Star in ABOUT TIME at Goodspeed Musicals

Goodspeed Musicals has revealed the cast for About Time, a new musical revue about life, love and laughter in your third act. About Time will run from May 24 – June 15 at Goodspeed’s Terris Theatre in Chester, Conn.. About Time opens the 2025 season at The Terris Theatre, which is dedicated to the development of new musicals.



At first, they were Starting Here, Starting Now. After a few years, they were Closer Than Ever. Now, decades later, the legendary award-winning writing team of Richard Maltby, Jr. and David Shire complete the trilogy they didn’t know they were creating...About Time. From long-ago love affairs and ambitions of the past to tech-savvy grandkids and lost keys, this funny and touching revue features all new songs about people navigating the joys and challenges of growing older while staying young in spirit.



About Time features music by Academy and Grammy Award-winner David Shire (Broadway: Baby, Big; Off-Broadway: Starting Here, Starting Now; Closer Than Ever; Film: Norma Rae (Academy Award for Best Song), Saturday Night Fever (two Grammy Awards for Album Of The Year)) with lyrics by Tony Award-winning director Richard Maltby, Jr. (The Terris: The Story of My Life, The 60’s Project; Broadway: Miss Saigon, The Story of My Life, Fosse, Big, Baby, Ain’t Misbehavin’ (Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical)). Maltby will also direct the musical.



The cast includes Darius de Haas (Broadway: Kiss of the Spiderwoman, Carousel, Rent); Shinnerrie Jackson; Daniel Jenkins (Broadway: Oslo, Golden Boy, Billy Elliot); Eddie Korbich (The Goodspeed: Redhead; The Terris: Jokers; Broadway: The Music Man; Off-Broadway: Drag: The Musical); triple Olivier Award-nominee Issy van Randwyck; and Lynne Wintersteller (The Goodspeed: Fiorello, Bells Are Ringing, Something’s Afoot; Broadway: A Grand Night for Singing, Annie).



Choreography and musical staging for About Time will be by Tony-nominated Marcia Milgrom Dodge (The Goodspeed: On the Town (director/choreographer), The Little Rascals; The Terris: Kudzu (director/choreographer); Broadway: Ragtime). Music direction will be by Deniz Cordell (Off-Broadway: Panama Hattie; Lolita, My Love; Love, Linda). Costume design will be by Tracy Christensen (The Goodspeed: Anne of Green Gables, Oklahoma, Guys and Dolls, Good News!, Something’s Afoot, City of Angels; The Terris: Passing Through; Broadway: Sunset Boulevard revival starring Glenn Close, Souvenir). Lighting design will be by Mitchell Fenton (Off-Broadway: Hit City, MsTRIAL, Wavelength). Sound design will be by Jay Hilton who has designed countless productions at both The Terris Theatre and The Goodspeed and serves as Goodspeed’s Audio Supervisor.

