Danse Theatre Surreality to Hold Auditions For SHADOWBOXING IN BLUE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Danse Theatre Surreality will audition for Actors, Dancers, Boxers, Musicians, and Martial Artists to join their team for performances of Shadowboxing in Blue in October and beyond.

Weekly rehearsals will begin mid-July. Click here to find the audition form, which must be filled out in advance of the audition.

Shadowboxing in Blue follows an individual's fight to survive depression, told through dance, boxing, and live music. This project includes boxing therapy workshops for the community as part of all performances. Danse Theatre Surreality's work focuses on dynamic physical work, being able to convey emotion and storytelling, and cross-disciplinary performance.

The theatre is looking specifically to hire BIPOC, size inclusive/range of body types, and a variety of age groups at a rate of $20/hr for all performers.

The audition will be held on July 17th 10:30am - 12pm in Brooklyn. You will receive a confirmation via email with the address when invited to audition. If interested but unable to attend the audition date, please submit a virtual audition and you will receive an invitation to join the group for a rehearsal as a supplemental audition.

In order to be considered for the audition, you must be available on the following days:

Rehearsals: weekly on Thursday morning or afternoon, some additional Sunday rehearsals

Boxing class: weekly EITHER on Fridays at 3:30pm OR Saturdays at 11:15am (no fee for performers)

Performances: Saturdays in October