Danny Wright Releases New Album STAGE TO SCREEN Featuring Piano Renditions Of Show Tunes

Pianist and composer Danny Wright has released his latest album, "Stage To Screen," featuring piano renditions of beloved movie and Broadway songs. The album, which was released on February 1st, 2025, showcases Wright's unique talent for bringing classic songs to life through his emotive and captivating piano performances.

"Stage To Screen" is a collection of 13 tracks, each featuring Wright's signature style of blending classical and contemporary elements to create a truly mesmerizing listening experience. The album includes renditions of iconic songs from popular movies such as "The Sound of Music," "Born Free" and "The Muppet Movie" as well as Broadway favorites including an Andrew LLoyd Weber medley, "Corner Of The Sky" from Pippin and "Try To Remember" from the Fantastiks.

Wright, who has been hailed as a "piano sensation" by critics, is known for his ability to evoke emotion and transport listeners through his music. With "Stage To Screen," he takes on the challenge of reimagining well-known songs and infusing them with his own unique touch. The result is a stunning album that pays tribute to the magic of both the big screen and the Broadway stage.

Fans of Wright's previous albums, which have sold over 8 million copies worldwide, are eagerly anticipating the release of "Stage To Screen." The album is now available for order through email at DWpiano63@icloud.com and is streaming on all major music platforms. With its captivating piano renditions of beloved songs, "Stage To Screen" is sure to be a hit among music lovers of all ages.

For more information on Danny Wright and his upcoming album, "Stage To Screen," please email DWpiano63@icloud.com . Fans can also follow him on social media for updates and behind-the-scenes looks at the making of the album. Don't miss out on this highly anticipated release from one of the most talented pianists in the industry.

Danny Wright

(Fort Worth, Texas, January 29, 1963) is an American Pianist who has sold over 15 million albums (stats as of 2019) since his debut in 1986. He has been named twice by Billboard magazine as a Top 10 artist in the New-age music genre, with three of his albums in Billboard's Top 10 New Age Albums for three consecutive years. Over the years, Wright's repertoire has also encompassed other genres. Danny Wright has performed all over the world, including The Jack Singer Concert Hall in Calgary, Canada, The Liberace Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada, The Parliament of Religions in Salt Lake City, Utah, and The Smith Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. At The Smith Center, Danny headlined the Jazz Cabaret Room for many years, and performed a concert in their largest auditorium with Ventriloquist Terry Fator. Legendary Portrait Artist Alan Mercer approached Danny Wright to be featured on Alan Mercer's Celebrity Blog. Danny's Interview and Pictures were first featured on Alan Mercer's Blog on April 24, 2022, on amprofile.blogspot.com.