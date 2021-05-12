Danny Quadrino to Release New Song 'Feel Your Love'

Singer / songwriter and Broadway veteran, Daniel Quadrino, will release Feel Your Love, the ultimate summer Pride anthem on Friday, May 21, 2021. The single, which features big, sassy pop beats and passionate vocals, is available for pre-save on all digital platforms starting today, Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

Feel Your Love is the artists' response to a year of quarantine and being away from the people he loves most. "I wanted to create a song that would make people stop and dance, no matter what they're doing," said Daniel Quadrino. "Feel Your Love is my love letter to all those who have been separated from the ones they love most during this wild time of quarantine." Feel Your Love was co-written by Phil Yancey and William Smith IV of Green Point Recording Collective.

Prior to quarantine, Daniel Quadrino was entertaining audiences around the country as "Mike Teavee" in the delicious new musical, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Quadrino was seen previously on Broadway as "Boq" in Wicked, "Albert" in Newsies, and in the revival of Bye, Bye, Birdie. He was also seen in NBC's "Peter Pan Live!"

Click here to pre-save Feel Your Love