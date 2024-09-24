Danny Grumich & More to Join THE LION KING North American Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The North American tour of Disney's The Lion King will welcome Danny Grumich as Pumbaa and Thom Christopher Warren as the Standby for Scar, Zazu, Timon & Pumbaa. Warren begins performances tonight, Tuesday, September 24 in Greenville, SC at The Peace Center, where the award-winning musical is playing a return engagement through Sunday, September 29, 2024. Grumich begins performances on Wednesday, October 2 in Atlanta at The Fox Theatre, where the touring production will play a three-week return engagement from October 2 – 20.

Grumich and Warren will join current tour cast members: Peter Hargrave (Scar), Darnell Abraham (Mufasa), Mukelisiwe Goba (Rafiki), Nick Cordileone (Timon), Nick LaMedica (Zazu), Erick D. Patrick (Simba), Thembelihle Cele (Nala), Forest VanDyke (Banzai), Martina Sykes (Shenzi), Sam Linda (Ed) and Wiliam John Austin (Standby Scar, & Pumbaa).

The role of “Young Simba” is alternated between Bryce Christian Thompson and Julian Villela and the role of “Young Nala” is alternated between Ritisha Chakraborty and Leela Chopra.

Rounding out the cast are Kayla Rose Aimable, Ellen Akashi, Iman Ayana, Eric Bean, Jr., Layla Brent, Vernon Brooks III, Sasha Caicedo, Lauren Carr, Shaquelle Charles, Reoagile Choabi, Daniela Cobb, Lyric Danae, Maurice Dawkins, Cedrick Ekra, Marquis Floyd, Valériane Louisy Louis Joseph, Joel Karie, Gabisile Manana, Justin Mensah, Sakhile Mthembu, Sarita Amani Nash, Nhlanhla Ndlovu, Aaron Nelson, Jeremy Noel, Sicelo Ntshangase, Sayiga Eugene Peabody, Yael Pineda-Hall, Poseletso Sejosingoe, Jennifer Theriot, Courtney Thomas, Ben Toomer, Denzel Tsopnang, Brinie Wallace and Jordan Nicole Willis.

The Lion King has been touring North America for more than 22 years, and during that time has played more than 10,000 performances in over 90 cities and welcomed more than 23 million theatergoers, making it North America's longest-running and most-attended Broadway tour.

About The Lion King

Celebrating 26 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals in the world. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 28 global productions have been seen by over 112 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Group, under the direction of Andrew Flatt, Anne Quart, and Thomas Schumacher, The Lion King has made theatrical history with three productions worldwide running 20 or more years and two others running 25 or more years.

Performed over its lifetime in nine different languages (English, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin and Portuguese), there are currently seven productions of The Lion King around the world: Broadway, London, Paris, Hamburg, Madrid, Tokyo, and on tour across North America. The Lion King has played over 100 cities in 28 countries on every continent except Antarctica; its worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history.

The Lion King won six 1998 Tony Awards: Best Musical, Best Scenic Design (Richard Hudson), Best Costume Design (Julie Taymor), Best Lighting Design (Donald Holder), Best Choreography (Garth Fagan) and Best Direction of a Musical. The Lion King has also earned more than 70 major arts awards including the 1998 NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the 1999 Grammy for Best Musical Show Album, the 1999 Evening Standard Award for Theatrical Event of the Year and the 1999 Laurence Olivier Awards for Best Choreography and Best Costume Design.

Director, Costume Designer and mask co-designer Julie Taymor, the first woman to win a Tony Award for Best Director of a Musical, remains actively involved in the show, launching new productions and maintaining the flagship Broadway production.

The Broadway score features Elton John and Tim Rice's songs from the Lion King animated film along with three new songs by John and Rice; additional musical material by South African Lebo M, Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, Julie Taymor and Hans Zimmer; and music from "Rhythm of the Pride Lands," an album inspired by the original music in the film, written by Lebo M, Mark Mancina and Hans Zimmer. The resulting sound of The Lion King is a fusion of Western popular music and the distinctive sounds and rhythms of Africa, ranging from the Academy Award-winning song “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” to Lebo M's rich choral numbers.