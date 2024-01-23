Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo & More Nominated For Oscars - Full List of Nominations!

The 96th Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 10, 2024.
The nominations for the 96th Oscars have been announced.
Danielle Brooks was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in The Color Purple.
Colman Domingo was nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in Rustin.
Da'Vine Joy Randolph was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in The Holdovers.
Bradley Cooper was nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in Maestro.
Carey Mulligan was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in Maestro.
Maestro was nominated for Best Picture, Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Cinematography, Best Sound, Best Original Screenplay,
Emily Blunt was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in Oppenheimer.
Emma Stone was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for Poor Things.
"I'm Just Ken" and "What Was I Made For?" from Barbie were nominated for Best Original Song.
The 96th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide. Jimmy Kimmel is set to host.
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
"The Fire Inside," Flamin' Hot
"I'm Just Ken," Barbie
"It Never Went Away," American Symphony
"Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)," Killers of the Flower Moon
"What Was I Made For?" Barbie
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers' Lounge
The Zone of Interest
Best Documentary Feature
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó
