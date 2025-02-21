Daniel Gwirtzman Dance Company Presents FRAMING MÉNERBES: Film Screening And Reception

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Daniel Gwirtzman Dance Company will present the US premiere of Framing Ménerbes: Film Screening and Reception on June 26, 2025 at 6pm at the Dolby 88 Screening Room in Manhattan, entrance on 55th Street at the corner of 55th/6th Avenue, 1350 Avenue of the Americas, NYC. Tickets for the screening are $25 (plus $3.52 in service fees).

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/framing-menerbes-film-screening-and-reception-tickets-1242414337729.

Enjoy a special evening at the intimate and conveniently located Dolby 88 Screening Room for a film screening and reception celebrating the beauty of Ménerbes and the beauty of dance. Immerse yourself in the picturesque landscapes and charming architecture of this French village. Framing Ménerbes frames a stunning village in Provence, its natural beauty of far-reaching vistas, mountains, vineyards, and the light for which it is known, taken in through the prism of choreographer and dancer Daniel Gwirtzman, celebrating thirty years as a New York City artist in 2025. Daniel took each photograph and shot each frame of the film. Capturing, as he has often said, the dancer who has been with him the longest, himself!

The event promises an unforgettable experience filled with cinematic delights and delicious French refreshments. Don't miss out on this unique, one-night only opportunity to discover Ménerbes through the lens of dance film!

SAYS DANIEL ABOUT FRAMING MENERBES: