Daniel Fish to Direct THE MOST HAPPY FELLA at Bard SummerScape

The New York Times has reported that Daniel Fish will be directing The Most Happy Fella at Bard Summerscape.

Fish's production is set to open this summer. Details are currently being discussed with Frank Loesser's estate. Fish has said that this production will be not be conventional, and is encouraging performers who identify as transgender, nonbinary or queer to audition.

Daniel Fish's Oklahoma! returned to Broadway in a stripped-down production, revealing the darker psychological truths at its core. It tells a story of a community circling its wagons against an outsider, and the violence of the frontier that shaped America.

Oklahoma! was nominated for eight Tony Awards in 2019 and won Best Revival of a Musical and Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Ali Stroker.

Fish is a New York-based director who makes work across the boundaries of theater, film, and opera. He draws on a broad range of forms and subject matter including plays, film scripts, contemporary fiction, essays and found audio.

His recent work includes WHITE NOISE, inspired by the novel by Don DeLillo (Theater Freiburg and Ruhrfestspiele Recklingshausen), Michael Gordon's opera, ACQUANETTA (Prototype Festival), Leonard Bernstein's A QUIET PLACE (Curtis Opera Theater), Don't Look Back (The Chocolate Factory), Who Left This Fork Here (Baryshnikov Arts Center, Onassis Center), Ted Hearne's The Source (BAM NEXT WAVE, L.A Opera, San Francisco Opera), and ETERNAL.

His work has been seen at theaters and festivals throughout the U.S. and Europe including, The Walker Arts Center, PuSH, Teatro Nacional D. Maria, Lisbon/Estoril Film Festival, Vooruit, Festival TransAmeriques, Noorderzon Festival, The Chocolate Factory, The Public Theater's Under The Radar, Opera Philadelphia/Curtis Opera Theater, American Repertory Theater, Richard B. Fisher Center at Bard College, Yale Repertory Theater, McCarter Theater, Signature Theater, The Shakespeare Theater Company, Dusseldorfer Schauspielhaus, Staatstheater Braunschweig, and The Royal Shakespeare Company.

Residencies and commissions include The MacDowell Colony, Baryshnikov Arts Center, Mass MOCA, The Chocolate Factory, The Bushwick Starr, LMCC/Governor's Island. He is graduate of Northwestern University's Department of Performance Studies and the recipient of the 2017 Herb Alpert Award in the Arts for the Theater.

