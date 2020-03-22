Daniel Dae Kim Recovering After Testing Positive for Coronavirus
Earlier this week Daniel Dae Kim, most recently seen on Broadway as the King in the Barlett Sher revival of The King and I, took to Instagram to announce he had tested positive for COVID-19.
The star returned to Instagram this weekend to give fans an update on his condition, saying that he is feeling better and thanking fans for their support.
Including the medicines that helped me recover. Check out @cdcgov, @paulysong and @nextshark for more on the issues I reference above. Thank you again for all the kind words of support. Please be safe and healthy, everyone. Love and prayers to those who are sick.??#coronavirus
A post shared by Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) on Mar 21, 2020 at 5:47pm PDT
The actor can next be seen as a trauma surgeon on the NBC's drama New Amsterdam. His character will be introduced in the episode "Pandemic."
'Daniel Dae Kim is known for his roles as Jin-Soo Kwon in Lost, Chin Ho Kelly in Hawaii Five-0, Gavin Park in Angel and Johnny Gat in the Saints Row series of video games. He also runs the production company 3AD, which is currently producing THE GOOD DOCTOR television series.
