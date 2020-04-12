Dancer and Choreographer, Louis Johnson, Dies at Age 90

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Louis Johnson, dancer and choreographer, has died on March 31 at age 90.

According to The New York Times, his cause of death was pneumonia and renal failure, and he recently tested positive for COVID-19. This was confirmed by Glory Van Scott, a dancer, actress and director and his friend and health care proxy.

In high school, Johnson enrolled and trained at the Jones Haywood School of Dance. He then trained at the New York City School of American Ballet, where he was mentored by Jerome Robbins and George Balanchine. This training led to a performances with the New York City Ballet.

Johnson's Broadway credits include Four Saints in Three Acts, House of Flowers, Damn Yankees, and Hallelujah Baby. Due to his acclaim in these productions, he was offered to choreograph his ballet, Lament for the New York City Ballet Club. He then went on to choreograph the Broadway productions Black Nativity, Lost in the Stars, Treemonisha, and Purlie, for which he received a Tony nomination.

Johnson choreographed operas produced by the New York Metropolitan Opera, including La Giaconda and Aida. He also choreographed films including Cotton Comes to Harlem and The Wiz.

In 1980, Johnson started Henry Street Settlement's Dance Department in New York City, where he continued to work until 2003. He also taught the first Black theatre course at Yale University and started Howard University's Dance Department in Washington, D.C.



Johnson's honors include the Pioneer Award from the International Association of Blacks in Dance at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.; an honor from the California chapter of the NAACP for his work with the original Negro Ensemble Company; and a special night honoring him from Ashford and Simpson. His directorial credits include Porgy and Bess, Miss Truth, Jazzbo Brown, Time in the Wind and Ebony Game.





