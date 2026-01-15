Dance Ground Dancers to Perform at Joyce Theater for NYC Benefit

The Dance Ground, a premier dance training center based in Newtown, Bucks County has been selected to perform at Destiny Rising: An Evening of Dance, a highly prestigious benefit performance at New York City's renowned Joyce Theater on Monday, January 19, 2026. The invitation-only event supports the NYC Dance Alliance Foundation (NYCDAF) College Scholarship Program and features elite companies, celebrated alumni, and emerging artists from across the country.



The Dance Ground dancers will present Resolution, an original work choreographed by Bucks County native Andreas Jovovich, marking a significant honor for the students to perform on one of the most respected concert dance stages in the world. Their participation underscores the studio's commitment to artistic excellence, education, and service through dance.



In the spirit of giving that defines the NYCDAF's mission, The Dance Ground dancers also raised $15,000 directly benefiting scholarship opportunities for aspiring dancers pursuing higher education. NYC Dance Alliance Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity that provides college scholarships to talented teens pursuing dance. The foundation has awarded millions of dollars in scholarships and fostered the careers of industry luminaries such as Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose, New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck, and Emmy Award-winning Derek Hough.



Destiny Rising celebrates the transformative power of dance and features guest performances by some of the industry's most respected institutions, including ABT Studio Company, American Ballet Theatre's Kayla Mak, Complexions Contemporary Dance Company, Parsons Dance, Adelphi University Dance Company, and PPA Commercial Dance Company.



“Resolution is about perseverance, growth, and the moment when dancers step fully into who they are becoming,” said Andreas Jovovich, choreographer and co-artistic director of The Dance Ground. “To see these dancers perform this work on the Joyce Theater stage ~ while giving back to an organization that supports dancers' futures ~ makes this experience especially meaningful.”



“Being invited to perform at The Joyce Theater for Destiny Rising is an extraordinary honor for our dancers,” said Liz Jovovich, Managing Director of The Dance Ground. “To stand alongside world-class artists while supporting the NYCDA Foundation reflects everything we strive to instill in our students ~ excellence, purpose, and community impact.”



The Joyce Theater performance places The Dance Ground dancers among an elite group of performers dedicated not only to artistic achievement, but also to uplifting the next generation of dancers through education and opportunity.

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...