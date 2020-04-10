Dame Vera Lynn Unites With West End Stars For 'We'll Meet Again' Morale-Boosting Video

Dame Vera Lynn will convey her personal message of love and best wishes to the theatre industry in an exclusive new online video. This unique production of "We'll Meet Again" features socially-distanced West End stars united in song, assuring the nation that West End and UK theatres shall once more rise and thrive - some sunny day.

"We'll Meet Again" is now in production with a release date to be announced shortly.

Sharon D Clarke, Louise Dearman, Kerry Ellis, Maria Friedman, Cassidy Janson, Hannah Waddingham, Michael Xavier and choreographer Bill Deamer are amongst those appearing in the cinematically designed music video, with further musical theatre stars to be announced.

Classical Brit Award winning vocal group Blake, which has previously performed "We'll Meet Again" with Dame Vera, also join the line-up, alongside writer and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth and comedian and actor Joe Pasquale. The stars are joined by a fifteen-strong choir provided by Capital Voices.

The audio montage and music video for "We'll Meet Again" is produced by Dominic Ferris, with visual sequences directed by Martin Milnes. They both participate in the film as their West End musical theatre duo Ferris & Milnes. The collaborative effort amongst West End artistes has been championed by producer Anthony Cherry, who rallied his Friday Night Is Music Night team to the morale-boosting cause.

Anthony, Dominic and Martin said: "Our special thanks is given to visual editor Tom Large for his cinematic contribution. Mostly, we extend our sincere gratitude to Dame Vera Lynn and her team for their blessing and kind support throughout this very special project."





