Dale Badway to Host New Broadway Talk Show LAUGHING BOY LIVE! on Zeam

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Zeam Media has debuted a new, one-of-a-kind talk show exclusively on the platform, “Laughing Boy Live!” Produced and hosted by two-time TONY Award®, three-time EMMY® Award, and OLIVIER Award® winner Dale Badway, the new series launched on Zeam on June 2, ahead of the prestigious 79th Annual Theatre World Awards, where Badway also serves as president. Laughing Boy Live! was brought to Zeam through the company’s Chief Innovation Officer, John Stamos.

“Laughing Boy Live!” will feature epic performances, laugh-out-loud comedy, and inspirational discussions with some of the biggest names in Broadway and entertainment. The premiere episode, which aired June 2, will feature in-depth, intimate conversations with Tony Award-nominated actor and bass-baritone singer Phillip Boykin (Hadestown, The Music Man) and singer and actress Lana Gordon (Hadestown, Chicago).

Not your standard talk series, “Laughing Boy Live!” will be more than a platform for stars to just plug their latest projects. Badway will dig deeper with personal discussions that get into who each guest is and what inspires them. The series will also regularly feature comedic segments, games, and music, including performances by pianist Michael Lavine, who also serves as musical director of the Theatre World Awards.

The launch of “Laughing Boy Live!” is the latest programming addition for Zeam from its Times Square studio, which has served as the home for must-watch New York-style entertainment and culture, including programming from Stand Up NY, Pineapple Improv, and more.