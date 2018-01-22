DVR Alert: Broadway's PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Perform on NBC's TODAY

BWW has learned that Broadway's PHANTOM OF THE OPERA will perform on NBC's TODAY on Friday, January 26th during the 10 -11 am hour. We will bring you video of the appearance as soon as it becomes available.

This month, the New York production will celebrate 30 Years - an unprecedented feat achieved by no other Broadway show. While January 26, 2018 is the anniversary date for The Phantom of the Opera, the 30th Anniversary will be celebrated two days earlier on Wednesday, January 24. The musical will enter its fourth decade having played 12,500 performances to 18 million people at The Majestic Theatre (247 West 44th Street), and having grossed a staggering more than $1.1 billion. PHANTOM has been Broadway's longest-running show for more than a decade and its astounding longevity in New York and around the world is unprecedented.

Based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L'Opéra by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera tells the story of a masked figure who lurks beneath the catacombs of the Paris Opera House, exercising a reign of terror over all who inhabit it. He falls madly in love with an innocent young soprano, Christine, and devotes himself to creating a new star by nurturing her extraordinary talents and by employing all of the devious methods at his command.

Related Articles