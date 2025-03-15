DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: THE TWENTY-SIDED TAVERN Final NYC Show Celebrity Casts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dungeons and Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern is set to end its residency at Stage 42 in Manhatten in May of this year. However, before the production goes on tour, a list of celebrities joining the cast through the end of the run has been announced, along with dates.

Travis McElroy, known for The Adventure Zone, My Brother, My Brother and Me, will be returning from March 13 through 16 as The Trickster. Darin De Paul will be joining the cast from March 20 through March 25. He is known for Avowed and The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep.

Devora Wilde, who was apart of Baldur's Gate 3 and Silent Hill 2, will join as The Spellcaster from March 28 through April 6. Samantha Beart, who was also apart of Baldur's Gate 3 and Demon's Souls, will play The Trickster from April 10 and April 15.

Anjali Bhimani, known for Ms. Marvel and Critical Role, is set to join the cast as The Warrior from April 17 through April 22. Finally, Becca Scott from Good Time Society and Dimension 20, will play The Trickset from April 24 through April 29.