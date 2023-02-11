DORIS DEAR'S GURL TALK Season 4 to Stream On BroadwayonDemand This Month

DeForest Theatricals has announced that season 4 of the hit series 'Doris Dear's Gurl Talk' is set to premiere on the streaming network BroadwayonDemand starting February 14th at noon! Stop by and spend an entertaining, informative half hour in the Rumpus Room with Doris Dear, "America's Perfect Housewife" and her special guests from Broadway, TV, film and more!

Grab a cocktail and hang out in the Rumpus Room with Doris Dear and her friends in this award-winning series. Stop by and hear some fun stories, and this season Doris salutes the original "woman in charge" Helen Gurley Brown and her record album 'Lessons in Love". Doris Dear sits down on the couch with some of her fabulous famous, award-winning friends to chat about life, artistry, and more. Backstage stories abound and there will be some special 'bonus' episodes too! This season Doris has luminaries such as Sandy Duncan, Gabrielle Carteris, Rodrigo Flores-Roux, Don Correia and Leslie Carrara-Rudolph! Hilarious, touching, and informative, come with us and take a peek behind the curtain and learn about how the magic is made. Doris also creates a special cocktail for each guest, so get your pencils out and get the recipes for these sometimes-forgotten drinks. Come backstage with Doris and get to know some of the most glittering of careers in the industry! Put the pressures of the world behind you and let Doris Dear bring a smile to your face and hope to your heart.

Join us with Season 4 of this award-winning series,"Doris Dear's Gurl Talk", streaming on Broadway On Demand starting February 14th at 12 noon EST!

Single episode rentals and bundle subscriptions are available on www.broadwayondemand.com (registration is required).

Check out www.dorisdear.com for up-to-date information.