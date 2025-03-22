DOG SEES GOD to Play at brooklynONE Productions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



brooklynONE productions (bkONE) will present a special limited engagement of Dog Sees God: Confessions of a Teenage Blockhead, featuring select revisions from playwright Bert V. Royal. Directed by Alix Black, the show runs April 10 through 12 at 8 PM and April 13 at 3 PM at brooklynONE’s Tom Kane Theatre in Industry City.

This production incorporates a portion of newly developed material from a recent workshop process with the playwright. While not a full realization of all the updated content, this staging offers audiences a unique opportunity to experience a refreshed take on the acclaimed script.

“I’m really excited about brooklynONE’s production of an updated Dog Sees God,” said playwright Bert V. Royal. “Their creativity and enthusiasm assure me that folks are in for a wild ride.”

Dog Sees God is a dark comedy that explores teenage identity, grief, mental health, bullying, and sexuality through sharp wit and emotional honesty. This powerful work captures the complexity and chaos of adolescence with humor and heart.

The cast features Pranav Mysora as CB, Emily Cummings as CB’s Sister, Morgan Fanning as Tricia, Freddy Vaccaro as Van, Keille Smith as Marcy, Pete Almaraz as Matt, Julie Tran as Van’s Sister, and Seth Mabry as Beethoven. The creative team includes Alix Black (Director), Camille Campbell (Stage Manager), Mitch Ritchman (Intimacy Coordinator), Cat (Lighting Design), Madison Bobbi Edwards (Costume Design), Freddie Hamilton (Scenic Design), and Anthony Marino (Sound Design).

ABOUT BROOKLYNONE PRODUCTIONS