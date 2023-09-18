DICKS THE MUSICAL Shifts Release Date; Receives SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreement

Dicks the Musical has postponed its release date by a week, now set for a limited release on October 6.

Deadline reports that the film is now also set for a nationwide release on October 20. It has received a SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreement, which allowed Aaron Jackson, Josh Sharp, and Bowen Yang to promote the film at the TIFF premiere.

The movie musical follows two self-obsessed businessmen (writers Aaron Jackson & Josh Sharp) who discover they’re long-lost identical twins and come together to plot the reunion of their eccentric divorced parents.

This riotously funny and depraved musical comes from comedy icon Larry Charles (Seinfeld, Borat) and also stars Megan Thee Stallion, Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, and Bowen Yang as God.

The first single from the film's sound track was released last week, listen to "All Love Is Love" here. The fully-loaded, star-studded soundtrack comes October 6, featuring "Gay Old Life" performed by Nathan Lane and "Out Alpha the Alpha" from Megan Thee Stallion.

The movie features musical by Karl Saint Lucy and Moulin Rouge! and La La Land composer Marius de Vries. They co-wrote the music with Jackson and Sharp.

Watch the trailer for Dicks: the Musical here: