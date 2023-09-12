Listen: Hear 'All Love is Love' from the DICKS: THE MUSICAL Soundtrack With Bowen Yang, Nathan Lane & More

The fully-loaded, star-studded soundtrack comes October 6.

Sep. 12, 2023

Listen: Hear 'All Love is Love' from the DICKS: THE MUSICAL Soundtrack With Bowen Yang, Nathan Lane & More

Following a world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival, the first single from the DICKS: THE MUSICAL soundtrack has been released!

Listen to "All Love is Love," performed by the all-star ensemble, Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, Bowen Yang, and Aaron Jackson & Josh Sharp.

The fully-loaded, star-studded soundtrack comes October 6, featuring "Gay Old Life" performed by Nathan Lane and "Out Alpha the Alpha" from Megan Thee Stallion. Pre-save the new soundtrack here.

The film follows two self-obsessed businessmen (writers Aaron Jackson & Josh Sharp) who discover they’re long-lost identical twins and come together to plot the reunion of their eccentric divorced parent.

This riotously funny and depraved musical from comedy icon Larry Charles (Seinfeld, Borat) also starring Megan Thee Stallion, Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, and Bowen Yang as God.

Listen to "All Love Is Love" from Dicks: the Musical here:



