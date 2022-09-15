DEATH OF A SALESMAN Sets Rush Ticket Policy; Complete Cast Announced

Click Here for More on Death Of A Salesman

Broadway's upcoming production of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman announced it will offer day-of $35 rush tickets via TodayTix. A limited number of rush tickets will be released on a first‑come, first‑served basis in the TodayTix app at 9:00am on performance days.

Previews begin for the strictly limited 17-week engagement on Saturday, September 17 with the opening night performance scheduled for Sunday, October 9 at the Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street). Rush tickets will be available starting with the first performance this Saturday.

Producers Cindy Tolan, Elliott & Harper Productions and Kwame Kwei-Armah also announced today that Melvin Abston, Jerome Preston Bates, Brandon E. Burton, Maya Jackson, Lisa Strum, Chris Thorn and Shona Tucker have joined Death of a Salesman as understudies.

Following its critically acclaimed run at London's Young Vic Theatre and on the West End, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman is told - for the first time on Broadway - from the perspective of a Black family. This vibrant and timely production is directed by Miranda Cromwell, who co-directed the London production alongside Marianne Elliott. Together, they won the 2020 Olivier Award for Best Direction.

Olivier Award nominee Wendell Pierce and Olivier Award winner and 2022 Tony Award nominee Sharon D Clarke reprise their roles as Willy and Linda Loman, and they are joined by Khris Davis as Biff, McKinley Belcher III as Happy, and Tony Award winner André De Shields as Willy's brother, Ben. Additional cast includes Blake DeLong as Howard/Stanley, Lynn Hawley as The Woman/Jenny, Grace Porter as Letta/Jazz Singer, Stephen Stocking as Bernard, Chelsea Lee Williams as Miss Forsythe, and The Wire's Delaney Williams as Charley.

The creative team includes Olivier Award winner and Tony Award nominee Anna Fleischle (scenic and co-costume design), Sarita Fellows (co-costume design), Tony Award nominee Jen Schriever (lighting design), Tony Award nominee Mikaal Sulaiman (sound design), Femi Temowo (composer), Drama Desk Award nominee Nikiya Mathis (hair design), Erica A. Hart & Daniel Swee (casting) and John Miller (music coordinator).

The producing team for the show also includes Steven Chaikelson, Gavin Kalin, Hunter Arnold, Catherine Schreiber, Bob Boyett, Brian D. Kessler, Michael Watt, Eilene Davidson, Chuchu Nwagu Productions, David Mirvish, Playing Field, Tom Saporito, Triptyk Studios, Iris Smith, LD Entertainment, Salman Al-Rashid, Concord Theatricals, Lamar Richardson, JamRock Productions, Young Vic Young Ones, Jamie deRoy/James L. Simon, TackelRaven/Louise H. Beard, Ferguson Simons/Marjuan Canady, Al Nocciolino/Blumenthal Performing Arts, Phenomenal Media/Meena Harris, and The Young Vic.

Few works of drama loom as large in the national psyche as Miller's seminal Death of a Salesman. It caused a critical sensation when it premiered on Broadway in 1949 with a production directed by Elia Kazan. It went on to win six Tony Awards including Best Play and was also honored with the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Play. The play has enjoyed four previous Broadway revivals, three of which won the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play.

For more details about the production, including information about how to purchase tickets, please visit www.salesmanonbroadway.com.

To purchase $35 rush tickets, download the TodayTix app today and visit TodayTix.com to learn more. Tickets will be limited to two per customer and are subject to availability.