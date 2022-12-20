DEATH OF A SALESMAN Enters Final Four Weeks on Broadway
At the closing on January 15, the show will have played 22 previews and 112 performances.
Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman which opened at Broadway's historic Hudson Theatre on Sunday, October 9, will play its final four weeks per its limited engagement run, through Sunday, January 15. At the closing on January 15, the show will have played 22 previews and 112 performances.
Producers Cindy Tolan, Elliott & Harper Productions and Kwame Kwei-Armah said, "It has been a thrill to bring this interpretation of Death of a Salesman to Broadway over the past several months and to witness how Wendell Pierce, Sharon D Clarke, André De Shields, Khris Davis, McKinley Belcher III and our entire cast and crew have inspired and moved New York audiences. We're so honored to have been part of reimagining Arthur Miller's classic for a new generation and are immensely grateful to everyone who has been on this journey with us."
During its tenure, Death of a Salesman had the distinct honor of hosting the Librarian of Congress Dr. Carla Hayden and numerous members of the Library of Congress; partnering with Broadway For All in a 'Salesman for Everyone' initiative providing access for teens across all socio-economic backgrounds to see the production, along with the Boys & Girls Club of Harlem, with cast talkbacks following the performance; and welcomed celebrities like Angelina Jolie, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, Robin Roberts, Jessica Chastain, Sandra Oh, Leslie Odom, Jr., Uzo Aduba, Timothy Olyphant, Patti LuPone, La Chanze, John Krasinski, Bradley Whitford, Daniel Radcliffe, Michael Shannon, Teyonah Parris, Ben Vereen and Angela Bassett.
Following its critically acclaimed run at London's Young Vic Theatre and on the West End, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman is told - for the first time on Broadway - from the perspective of a Black family. Olivier Award nominee Wendell Pierce and Olivier Award winner and 2022 Tony Award® nominee Sharon D Clarke reprise their roles as Willy and Linda Loman. They are joined by Khris Davis as Biff, McKinley Belcher III as Happy and Tony Award® winner André De Shields as Willy's brother, Ben.
Few works of drama loom as large in the national psyche as Death of a Salesman. It caused a critical sensation when it premiered on Broadway in 1949 with a production directed by Elia Kazan. It went on to win six Tony Awards® including Best Play and was honored with the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Play. The play has enjoyed four previous Broadway revivals, three of which won the Tony Award® for Best Revival of a Play.
