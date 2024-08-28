News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

DEATH BECOMES HER to Offer 50% Off Tickets to Celebrate Lunt-Fontanne Theatre Box Office Opening

Guests on September 10 may also receive an iconic Siempre Viva pin, and be entered to win the ultimate Death Becomes Her package.

By: Aug. 28, 2024
Death Becomes Her Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
DEATH BECOMES HER to Offer 50% Off Tickets to Celebrate Lunt-Fontanne Theatre Box Office Opening Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

DEATH BECOMES HER has revealed that Lunt-Fontanne Theatre Box Office will open to the public beginning on Tuesday, September 10 at 10am ET.

LATEST NEWS

Video: Stephen Schwartz and Lucie Jones Talk THE BAKER'S WIFE in London
THE ROOMMATE Sets Lottery and Rush Policies
DEATH BECOMES HER to Offer 50% Off Tickets
Video: Nathan Lane Will Join the Cast of Season 2 of ELSBETH

To mark the occasion, DEATH BECOMES HER will be offering 50% off tickets for in-person purchases to performances through November 7, while supplies last. Guests on September 10 may also receive an iconic Siempre Viva pin, and be entered to win the ultimate Death Becomes Her package, including: a pair of tickets to opening night, a two-month subscription to Rent the Runway, a Frownies merchandise package, and a one-year Peacock subscription. Hydration will be provided by Liquid Death. For more information, visit @deathbecomesher.

DEATH BECOMES HER stars Tony Award nominees Megan Hilty (Wicked, “Smash”), Jennifer Simard (Company, Disaster!), Christopher Sieber (Spamalot, Company), and Grammy Award winner Michelle Williams (Destiny’s Child, Chicago). The cast also features Marija Abney, Lauren Celentano, Sarita Colon, Kaleigh Cronin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Taurean Everett, Michael Graceffa, Neil Haskell, Kolton Krouse, Josh Lamon, Sarah Meahl, Ximone Rose, Sir Brock Warren, Bud Weber, Ryan Worsing, and Warren Yang. Kyle Brown, Lakota Knuckle, Johanna Moise, and Amy Quanbeck join as swings.

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her features a book by Marco Pennette, and an original score by Julia Mattison & Noel Carey.

DEATH BECOMES HER begins preview performances on Wednesday, October 23, ahead of opening on Thursday, November 21 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street). Tickets are now on sale at BroadwayDirect.com.

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long- suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for.

After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity.

Life’s a bitch and then you die. Or not!

Photo credit: Credit Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman





Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Death Becomes Her Logo Magnet Death Becomes Her Logo Magnet
Buy a Death Becomes Her Unisex Logo Tee Death Becomes Her Unisex Logo Tee
Buy a Death Becomes Her Unisex Siempre Viva Pullover Death Becomes Her Unisex Siempre Viva Pullover
Buy a Death Becomes Her Pin Set Death Becomes Her Pin Set

Videos