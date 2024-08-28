DEATH BECOMES HER to Offer 50% Off Tickets to Celebrate Lunt-Fontanne Theatre Box Office Opening

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



DEATH BECOMES HER has revealed that Lunt-Fontanne Theatre Box Office will open to the public beginning on Tuesday, September 10 at 10am ET.

To mark the occasion, DEATH BECOMES HER will be offering 50% off tickets for in-person purchases to performances through November 7, while supplies last. Guests on September 10 may also receive an iconic Siempre Viva pin, and be entered to win the ultimate Death Becomes Her package, including: a pair of tickets to opening night, a two-month subscription to Rent the Runway, a Frownies merchandise package, and a one-year Peacock subscription. Hydration will be provided by Liquid Death. For more information, visit @deathbecomesher.

DEATH BECOMES HER stars Tony Award nominees Megan Hilty (Wicked, “Smash”), Jennifer Simard (Company, Disaster!), Christopher Sieber (Spamalot, Company), and Grammy Award winner Michelle Williams (Destiny’s Child, Chicago). The cast also features Marija Abney, Lauren Celentano, Sarita Colon, Kaleigh Cronin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Taurean Everett, Michael Graceffa, Neil Haskell, Kolton Krouse, Josh Lamon, Sarah Meahl, Ximone Rose, Sir Brock Warren, Bud Weber, Ryan Worsing, and Warren Yang. Kyle Brown, Lakota Knuckle, Johanna Moise, and Amy Quanbeck join as swings.

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her features a book by Marco Pennette, and an original score by Julia Mattison & Noel Carey.

DEATH BECOMES HER begins preview performances on Wednesday, October 23, ahead of opening on Thursday, November 21 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street). Tickets are now on sale at BroadwayDirect.com.

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long- suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for.

After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity.

Life’s a bitch and then you die. Or not!

Photo credit: Credit Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman