DEATH BECOMES HER Partners With Local Artists to Create Work Inspired By the Show

The Broadway production of Death Becomes Her has partnered with a curated group of contemporary NYC artists for a brand-new “Artists on Artists” series, aimed to create new, original works inspired by the show’s blend of macabre comedy, visual effects, and design. The artists Death Becomes Her partnered with include Gail Anderson, Jade Purple Brown, Marcos Chin, Quentin Jones, and Jessica Walsh.

The series began with a trip for the artists to the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre to see a performance of Death Becomes Her. From there, each artist sat down with select members of the cast and creative team for intimate conversations and a behind-the-scenes dive into the artistry that brought Death Becomes Her to life. Side by side, they explored the shared language of creativity, how witnessing great stagecraft can ignite something fresh, and why artists continually inspire one another to push boundaries. The “Artists on Artists” conversations are available to watch HERE.

Following the conversations, the visual artists returned to their studios to create entirely new works that reflect Death Becomes Her’s spirit through their own unique lens.

The five original works of art inspired by Death Becomes Her will be revealed on Monday, May 12 online and in person on the billboard on the northwest corner of 51st Street and 7th Avenue, in the heart of New York’s Theater District.

Partners & Pairings

Director & Fine Artist Quentin Jones (paired with Director/Choreographer Christopher Gattelli).

Graphic Designer Gail Anderson (paired with Music & Lyrics writers Julia Mattison and Noel Carey, and Book writer Marco Pennette).

Illustrator Jade Purple Brown (paired with Principal Cast Members Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard, Christopher Sieber, and Michelle Williams).

Illustrator Marcos Chin (paired with Sound Designer Peter Hylenski and Orchestrator Director Doug Besterman).

Multimedia Designer Jessica Walsh (paired with Scenic Designer Derek McLane, Costume Designer Paul Tazewell, and Lighting Designer Justin Townsend).

Meet the Artists

GAIL ANDERSON is a designer, writer, educator, and Chair of BFA Design and BFA Advertising at the School of Visual Arts. Gail is an AIGA medalist and the recipient of the Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian National Design Award for Lifetime Achievement, and a former member of the Citizens' Stamp Advisory Committee for the US Postal Service.

JADE PURPLE BROWN is a visual artist and illustrator living in New York City. Her work uses strong figures, vibrant colors, and messages of optimism to create new, dynamic worlds of individuality and empowerment. Her artistic practice spans across Illustration, Design, and Creative Direction, and has attracted a wide range of global clients.

MARCOS CHIN is an award-winning Illustrator whose work has appeared as surface, textiles and wall designs, on book and CD covers, advertisements, fashion catalogues, and magazines. He has worked with such companies as Starbucks, Apple, Kiehl’s, Honda, Neiman Marcus, Time, Rolling Stone, Sports Illustrated, and The New York Times.

QUENTIN JONES is a British filmmaker, artist and photographer based in New York, with a studio in Brooklyn. Her unique fine-art viewpoint has since set her apart in the world of fashion film and photography. Quentin works broadly in fashion and beauty, but also within tech and the arts.

JESSICA WALSH is an American designer, art director, illustrator and educator. She was a partner of the design studio Sagmeister & Walsh, and the founder of the creative agency &Walsh. &Walsh is one of the .1% of creative agencies owned by women. She has taught at the School of Visual Arts.