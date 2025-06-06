DEATH BECOMES HER Cast Recording is Now Available on CD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The physical CD edition of the Original Broadway Cast Recording of Death Becomes Her is available now! The 24-track album was released on digital platforms for streaming earlier this spring, and the 2-LP vinyl in “Potion Purple” is available for pre-order and will be released on Friday, July 11th.

Since its digital release on April 17, the Original Broadway Cast Recording has been streamed over nine million times. A clip of Jennifer Simard performing the album’s 16th track, “Hit Me,” went viral on TikTok—peaking at #2 on the TikTok Viral Chart and #13 on the TikTok 50 Chart—with 491,000 creator uses and over 2.7 billion total views to date. The track “Let’s Run Away Together” has also gained traction on the platform, inspiring over 10,000 videos using its audio.

The album was produced by three-time GRAMMY winner Sean Patrick Flahaven, GRAMMY winner Scott M. Riesett, and Death Becomes Her composer-lyricists Julia Mattison and Noel Carey. GRAMMY winner Mary-Mitchell Campbell served as associate producer. The album was recorded and mixed by Ian Kagey, mastered by Oscar Zambrano, and designed by Derek Bishop.

Recent albums released by Concord Theatricals Recordings include the GRAMMY Award-winning Into The Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording), starring Sara Bareilles, and Some Like It Hot (Original Broadway Cast Recording) by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, and the GRAMMY-nominated Mr. Saturday Night (Original Broadway Cast Recording), starring Billy Crystal, Come From Away (Original Broadway Cast Recording), Amélie (Original London Cast Recording) and Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel (2018 Broadway Cast Recording). Other releases include the final original Sondheim cast album, Here We Are; My Favorite Things: The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert (Live from Theatre Royal Drury Lane); Jason Robert Brown & Stephen Sondheim: Live in Concert; Jessica Vosk’s SLEIGH; Shaina Taub’s As You Like It (Original Public Works Cast Recording); Tom Kitt & Brian Yorkey’s The Visitor, starring David Hyde Pierce; Jason Robert Brown’s The Connector, Antonio Banderas and Teatro del Soho CaixaBank’s Spanish cast albums of Godspell, Company and A Chorus Line; and studio cast recordings of Carmel Dean’s Well-Behaved Women; Zachary & Weiner’s 17 Again, featuring Casey Likes and Eden Espinosa; Douglas J. Cohen’s The Big Time, starring Santino Fontana and Debbie Gravitte, and DRAG: The Musical (The Studio Recording). Theatre artist/songwriter albums include Jaime Lozano & The Familia’s Songs By An Immigrant Vol. 2), Florencia Cuenca and Jaime Lozano’s Broadway en Spanglish, Sondheim In The City by Melissa Errico, and Jason Robert Brown’s Coming From Inside The House, featuring Ariana Grande and Shoshana Bean. www.concordtheatricals.com

Produced by Universal Theatrical Group and based on the Universal Pictures 1992 film, Broadway’s new drop-dead hilarious musical comedy, Death Becomes Her is the most nominated show of the year with 33 total nominations, including: 12 Outer Critics’ Circle Award Nominations, 5 Drama Desk Award Nominations, 4 Drama Leage Award Nominations, 2 Chita Rivera Award Nominations, and 10 Tony Award Nominations.

Death Becomes Her features direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, a book by Marco Pennette, and an original score by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey, and stars Tony Award nominees Megan Hilty (Madeline Ashton), Jennifer Simard (Helen Sharp), Christopher Sieber (Ernest Menville), and Grammy Award winner Michelle Williams (Violet Van Horn) with Taurean Everett (Chagall) and Josh Lamon (Stefan). The cast also features Marija Abney, Lauren Celentano, Sarita Colon, Kaleigh Cronin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Michael Graceffa, Neil Haskell, Kolton Krouse, Sarah Meahl, Dee Roscioli, Ximone Rose, Sir Brock Warren, Bud Weber, Ryan Worsing, Warren Yang, Kyle Brown, Lakota Knuckle, Johanna Moise, Amy Quanbeck.

Death Becomes Her features scenic design by two-time Tony Award winner Derek McLane, costume design by Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Tony Award winner Justin Townsend, sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski, hair and wig design by two-time Drama Desk Award winner Charles LaPointe, make-up design by Joe Dulude II, fight direction by Drama Desk Award winner Cha Ramos, with music supervision by Drama Desk Award winner Mary-Mitchell Campbell, orchestrations by three-time Tony Award winner Doug Besterman, music direction by Ben Cohn, dance & music arrangements by Tony Award nominee Sam Davis, vocal arrangements by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Julia Mattison & Noel Carey, music coordination by Kristy Norter, casting by Tara Rubin Casting, production stage management by Rachel Sterner, and general management by 321 Theatrical Management. Marcia Goldberg serves as Executive Producer.

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for. After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity. Life’s a bitch and then you die. Or not!

Death Becomes Her will embark on a multi-year North American tour beginning in Fall 2026, launching at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH. The tour has stops planned in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, St. Louis, Charlotte, and many other cities. Additional engagements and the route for the tour’s first year will be announced soon.