DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Roman Banks Releases EP 'Days' on Friday

Roman Banks will release his EP, Days, on March 27 on all digital streaming platforms.

The album is described as "a collection of brief glimpses into the life of a modern-day young adult and his take on the world. A telling of struggle, celebration, heartache, and homecoming."

"I'd been wanting to do it for a long time, but I wasn't going to rush the process," Banks said. "I write when things come to me, and when I felt I had a solid collection songs that I was proud of, I decided that it was time. I'm really proud of this project and the stories it holds."

Tracklist:

1. Too Specific

2. Either Way

3. Family

4. Days

5. I Want

6. Scared to Love Again

7. Runnin'

Roman Banks is an understudy for the characters of Evan, Jared and Connor in "Dear Evan Hansen" on Broadway, Banks made history in 2018 as being the first African-American to play Evan Hansen.

Banks was recently announced to join "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" as Howie, a hyper-smart, adorkable high school junior who works at Big Red's family's pizza shop.





