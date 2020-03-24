DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Roman Banks Releases EP 'Days' on Friday
Roman Banks will release his EP, Days, on March 27 on all digital streaming platforms.
The album is described as "a collection of brief glimpses into the life of a modern-day young adult and his take on the world. A telling of struggle, celebration, heartache, and homecoming."
"I'd been wanting to do it for a long time, but I wasn't going to rush the process," Banks said. "I write when things come to me, and when I felt I had a solid collection songs that I was proud of, I decided that it was time. I'm really proud of this project and the stories it holds."
Tracklist:
1. Too Specific
2. Either Way
3. Family
4. Days
5. I Want
6. Scared to Love Again
7. Runnin'
Roman Banks is an understudy for the characters of Evan, Jared and Connor in "Dear Evan Hansen" on Broadway, Banks made history in 2018 as being the first African-American to play Evan Hansen.
Banks was recently announced to join "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" as Howie, a hyper-smart, adorkable high school junior who works at Big Red's family's pizza shop.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
As part of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lin-Manuel Miranda's ongoing Twitter 'playoff,' Webber has posted a new video of himself singing 'You'll Be Back' f... (read more)
Watch Kristen Bell Dance to DEAR EVAN HANSEN Outside of Dax Shepard's Window As He Self-Isolates
Kristen Bell posted a video on Instagram today of herself and her kids dancing to 'Waving Through a Window' from Dear Evan Hansen for husband Dax Shep... (read more)
Video: Hugh Jackman Covers DEAR EVAN HANSEN From Quarantine
Joining the many stars entertaining fans from quarantine, the great Hugh Jackman took a seat at the piano to cover Dear Evan Hansen's 'You Will Be Fou... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays 'Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again' for Fans on Social Media
Andrew Lloyd Webber took to Twitter today to bring music to us all in a time of social distancing and self isolation. Yesterday he asked his Twitter f... (read more)
Met Opera Adds New Titles and Extended Viewing Hours For Streaming Productions
A day after canceling upcoming performances due to concerns around the coronavirus, the Metropolitan Opera announced that it would stream encore prese... (read more)
VIDEO: Rolling Meadows High School Choir Goes Virtual For WEST SIDE STORY IN CONCERT
Rolling Meadows High School Choirs in Rolling Meadows, IL, was set to perform West Side Story in Concert last night, which unfortunately got cancelled... (read more)