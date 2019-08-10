DANGEROUS TO DANCE WITH Comes to Dream Up Festival 2019

Dangerous to Dance With written by Bill Rogers and directed by Gerald vanHeerden, a featured event of DREAM UP FESTIVAL 2019, presented by Theater For The New City, Crystal Field, Artistic Director.

Johnson Theater Space, 155 First Avenue (between 9th and 10th Streets), NYC for FIVE PERFORMANCES ONLY: 8/30 Friday, 9pm; 09/01 Saturday, 8pm; 09/02 Sunday, 6:30pm; 09/04 Wednesday, 9pm; and 09/05 Thursday, 6:30pm

What's funnier than a play about SEX, GREED, AND SELF-DECEPTION?

A paranoid playwright, a broken acrobat, a porn star, a neurotic farmer, and a plumber (who may be a hitman), walk in a secluded Missouri farmhouse.

Directed by Gerald vanHeerden and stage managed by Roumel Reaux, featuring a cast that includes Colleen Grate,* Luke Hofmaier,* Mark Hofmaier,* Drew Jordan,* and Mark A. Keeton* portraying a fascinating ensemble of characters descending into a dialogue that asks a question that can encompass everything, everywhere, anytime ... should they laugh or should they die?

Dangerous to Dance With premiered as part of the 2014 Kansas City Fringe Festival at the Off Center Theater in Kansas City's Crown Center. This is its New York premiere. Learn more at https://rogersbill.com/plays/dangerous-to-dance-with

Bill Rogers is a writer and educator who has won several awards as a playwright and for teaching history and English in colleges in the United States and Australia. He has written four full-length plays, the book and lyrics for a full-length musical, two sixty-minute plays, and four ten-minute plays. He is a member of The Dramatists Guild of America and now resides in San Diego, California. https://rogersbill.com

*These actors are appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You