DANGEROUS TO DANCE WITH Comes to Dream Up Festival 2019

Aug. 10, 2019  

DANGEROUS TO DANCE WITH Comes to Dream Up Festival 2019

Dangerous to Dance With written by Bill Rogers and directed by Gerald vanHeerden, a featured event of DREAM UP FESTIVAL 2019, presented by Theater For The New City, Crystal Field, Artistic Director.

Johnson Theater Space, 155 First Avenue (between 9th and 10th Streets), NYC for FIVE PERFORMANCES ONLY: 8/30 Friday, 9pm; 09/01 Saturday, 8pm; 09/02 Sunday, 6:30pm; 09/04 Wednesday, 9pm; and 09/05 Thursday, 6:30pm

What's funnier than a play about SEX, GREED, AND SELF-DECEPTION?

A paranoid playwright, a broken acrobat, a porn star, a neurotic farmer, and a plumber (who may be a hitman), walk in a secluded Missouri farmhouse.

Directed by Gerald vanHeerden and stage managed by Roumel Reaux, featuring a cast that includes Colleen Grate,* Luke Hofmaier,* Mark Hofmaier,* Drew Jordan,* and Mark A. Keeton* portraying a fascinating ensemble of characters descending into a dialogue that asks a question that can encompass everything, everywhere, anytime ... should they laugh or should they die?

Dangerous to Dance With premiered as part of the 2014 Kansas City Fringe Festival at the Off Center Theater in Kansas City's Crown Center. This is its New York premiere. Learn more at https://rogersbill.com/plays/dangerous-to-dance-with

Bill Rogers is a writer and educator who has won several awards as a playwright and for teaching history and English in colleges in the United States and Australia. He has written four full-length plays, the book and lyrics for a full-length musical, two sixty-minute plays, and four ten-minute plays. He is a member of The Dramatists Guild of America and now resides in San Diego, California. https://rogersbill.com

*These actors are appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Ruby Rakos, Max Von Essen, Lesli Margherita, and More Will Lead CHASING RAINBOWS: THE ROAD TO OZ at Paper Mill Playhouse
  • Cast Announced For 50th Anniversary Tour Of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
  • XANADU Tour Announces Additional Casting and Dates - Boston, Baltimore, Detroit, Cincinnati, and More!
  • How Can You Score Tickets to HERCULES in Central Park? Public Theater Announces New Lottery
  • Michael Jackson Musical DON'T STOP 'TIL YOU GET ENOUGH to Hold Creative Lab
  • ALADDIN Adds Monday Performances; FROZEN and THE LION KING Get New Schedules

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup