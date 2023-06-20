DANCENOW Returns To Joe's Pub in September

After a three-year hiatus from live performance, DANCE NOW (DN) returns to Joe's Pub at The Public, Wednesday September 6 through Saturday September 9, 2023.

Celebrating its 20th annual season at Joe's Pub, DN resumes its 'right' place, once again kicking off the fall New York City dance season after Labor Day.

DN will present in its traditional festival-like format, placing young, established and mature voices side by side to offer 5 minute or less bite-size gems.

Reimagining the new and evolving needs of today's dance artists and their audiences, post the pandemic in a 'new and now' moment, DN returns in 2023 as DANCENOW / NOW to feature a presentation of all new works, commissioned from a diverse roster of 25 artists.

The four-day run will offer two different programs of 11 artists each night, hosted by Deborah Lohse as TruDee. The season will include a film, 'The Dandelion Project', created by Katherine Helen Fisher and Shimmy Boyle of Safety Third Productions, documenting the story of the DN community during these past three years as COVID scattered and reseeded them across the country, and the globe, affecting their careers, creative process and life styles.

Performances will take place at Joe's Pub at the Public, located at 425 Lafayette Street at Astor Place in New York City, at 7pm. Doors open at 6pm.

Tickets are $30 at the box office at The Public. A per ticket service fee applies when purchased through the Joe's Pub at The Public website. Fees are waived when buying in person at the Taub Box Office and for all supporters of The Public. Additionally, all Public Theater Supporters, Supporter Plus, Young Partners, and Partners enjoy 20% off all food and beverage at the pub. Support The Public HERE.