Cynthia Nixon, Lorelei Ramirez & Sarah Silverman Organize YOU HAD ME AT NY Fundraiser

Lorelei Ramirez and Cynthia Nixon are organizing a "raucous" virtual variety show fundraiser in support of four Democratic Socialist candidates for the New York State legislature, ahead of the election on June 23: Jabari Brisport, Phara Souffrant Forrest, Marcela Mitaynes, and Zohran Mamdani.

The telethon is called "You Had Me at NY," and will take place online on Sunday May 31 from 6:00PM - 8:30PM ET, hosted by Lorelei Ramirez (Adult Swim, HBO) and Morgan Bassichis (Nibbling the Hand that Feeds Me).

Lorelei says: "We're living in chaos. We need to remind people that their wild imaginations are what keeps this world going. We need to remind everyone to dream and to recognize their power. So, this show is a love letter to NY, a reminder to our people that they are powerful and wonderful and queer and radical and magic. And to tell them that amidst this chaos, we will rebuild and heal as long as we can work together."

Cynthia says: "Now more than ever, we need elected leaders in Albany who know firsthand the challenges that working class New Yorkers face and who will fight for them - and for all of us - over the interests of corporations and the rich. Jabari is a teacher. Phara is a nurse. Marcela is a tenant organizer. Zohran is a housing counselor. They are determined. They are fierce. They are the future."

Viewers will get to know the inspiring slate of insurgent candidates and enjoy some of New York's most exciting comedians, musicians, dragperformers, and writers, including Jaboukie Young-White, Bowen Yang, Sarah Silverman,Julio Torres, Cynthia Nixon, Nina Turner and more!

Tickets start at $15. People are encouraged to buy one for $15 or for as much as they can comfortably afford. http://bit.ly/dsaftm-ny

DETAILS

Bernie may not have won the presidential primary, but the "Not Me, Us" movement has transformed the debate, putting Medicare-for-All, the Green New Deal, $15 minimum wage front and center. The COVID-19 pandemic has made the need for this agenda more clear and urgent than ever, especially here in New York, the epicenter of this crisis. The good news is that the New York City DSA is ahead of the curve and has endorsed four exciting challengers for the State legislature, who, like our lone DSA State Senator Julia Salazar and the powerhouse US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, are ready to fight for the working class. If Julia can help NY pass the most ground-breaking housing legislation in the country, imagine what we could do if there were five of her.

The DSA For The Many slate includes:

Jabari for State Senate, a public school teacher and lifelong activist of working-class New Yorkers. He is the son of a Carribean immigrant and third-generation Brooklynite - born and raised in Prospect Heights. As a teacher, fully and equitably funding New York's public schools is one of his top priorities. Learn more at: jabariforstatesenate.com

Phara for Assembly, a union nurse, tenant activist, and life-long resident of Crown Heights. She is the daughter of Haitian immigrants and has lived in Crown Heights her entire life. As a Crown Heights Tenant Union leader she helped win landmark tenant protections as part of the Housing Justice for All campaign in 2019. Learn more at: pharaforassembly.com

Marcela for NY, a Peruvian immigrant and longterm Sunset Park resident. She began her campaign to fight displacement when she was evicted from her rent-stabilized apartment of over 30 years. Through her work with Neighbors Helping Neighbors, Marcela was instrumental in the passage of the historic Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act of 2019. Learn more at: marcelaforny.org

Zohran Kwame Mamdani, a Indian-Ugandan immigrant who was raised in New York. He fights against the inequities produced by our housing system daily as a housing counselor. Now he wants to bring that fight to Albany, where he will push for a homes guarantee to ensure all New Yorkers have a place to live in dignity. Learn more at: zohranforassembly.com

Event Lineup

Hosts: Lorelei Ramirez & Morgan Bassichis

Featuring:

Sarah Silverman

Cynthia Nixon

Nina Turner

Philip Agnew

Balun

Kate Berlant

Michael Cavadias

John Early

Cole Escola

Aparna Nancherla

Dynasty Handbag

Patti Harrison

Ruby McCollister

Madison Mcferrin

Una Osato aka ExHOTic Other

Larry Owens

Jerry Paper

Jeremy and Rajat

Joey De Jesus

Sarah Sherman

Julio Torres

Jennifer Vanilla

Jon Wan

Jaboukie Young White

Bowen Yang

