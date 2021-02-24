Cynthia Erivo's Picture Book REMEMBER TO DREAM, EBERE to be Published in September 2021 - Available for Pre-Order Now!

Cynthia Erivo's children's book, Remember to Dream, Ebere, illustrated by Charnelle Pinkney Barlow, is set to be published on September 28th 2021!

"When Ebere's mother puts her to bed at night, she always says, 'Remember to dream, Ebere.' And dream, Ebere does! Encouraged by her mother to make her dreams as big as possible, Ebere imagines herself as the captain of a rocket ship with the ability to go anywhere in the universe.

A message of hope and possibility, award-winning star of stage and screen Cynthia Erivo's debut picture book is an ode to a child's imagination, a parent's love, and the big dreams shared by both."

Set to be published by Hachette Book Group, Remember to Dream, Ebere is available for pre-order HERE!

Erivo made her Broadway debut reprising her starring role as 'Celie' in the critically acclaimed revival of "The Color Purple." She first played the role in 2013 at London's Menier Chocolate Factory and her performance on Broadway earned her several awards, including the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, a Grammy award as a principal soloist on original cast recording of "The Color Purple" (Best Musical Theater Album), a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program, the Drama Desk Award, Theatre World, and Outer Critics Circle Awards.

Additional theatre credits include: 'Puck' in the Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse production of "A Midsummer Night's Dream;" The Donmar Warehouse's acclaimed all-female production of "Henry IV;" the European premiere of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty musical, "Dessa Rose;" the Perfect Pitch musical, "Lift;" Kneehigh Theatre's production of "The Umbrellas of Cherbourg;" the UK tour of Jerry Zaks' production of "Sister Act;" Harry Hill and Simon Cowell's musical, "I Can't Sing," at the London Palladium; Simon Stephens' "Marine Parade;" John Adams' experimental song play, "I Was Looking at the Ceiling and Then I Saw The Sky;" and Dominic Hill's "The Three Musketeers and The Princess of Spain."

Erivo portrayed Harriet Tubman in the 2019 biopic Harriet, receiving Academy Award nominations for Best Actress and Best Original Song. In 2020, she starred in the crime drama miniseries The Outsider.