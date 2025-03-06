Cynthia Erivo to Star in Action Thriller Film KAROSHI

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



There are no signs of slowing down for Cynthia Erivo. Coming off her Oscar nomination for Part One of Wicked, the Broadway alum has set her next project with the film Karoshi, an action thriller from writer/director Takashi Doscher.

Deadline reports that she joins a cast that also includes Tee Yoo and Isabel May, with production set to begin this June. Little has been revealed about the film, except that it is "a corporate thriller with a samurai twist." Doscher's most recent feature was 2019's Only, which starred Freida Pinto and Broadway's Leslie Odom, Jr.

Following the success of the first Wicked film, she will next be seen on screen in Wicked: For Good, which will hit theaters this November. In the meantime, her summer has already begun to fill up, with the recent announcement that she will host the Tony Awards in June and star in Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl in August. Her new album of original music is also expected to drop during the summer months, with her first single available now. Additionally, she will appear in Season 2 of Peacock's Poker Face this Spring, and is also working on the film adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi's Children of Blood and Bone.

Erivo is a Grammy Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress, singer and producer, as well as an Academy Award, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and SAG nominee. For her performance in Wicked, Erivo has received numerous accolades including nominations at the Golden Globes and Academy Awards. She made her Broadway debut in 2015 as Celie in The Color Purple.