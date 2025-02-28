Cynthia Erivo Drops New Single 'Replay,' First Music From New Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A new single from Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, her first since 2021, is now available to stream. She originally teased the single last week, titled "Replay," which is the first taste of new music from her upcoming album. Though Erivo hasn't shared a specific date for the album, she has hinted that it will drop this summer. Listen to the song below and check out the accompanying visualizer here.

In a recent interview, the Oscar nominee revealed that a lot of the music has come from unique vocal sounds she can make, allowing her freedom to improvise and layer vocal lines over the melody. This allows the performer to create the music in real time without much written material beforehand.

Cynthia Erivo is a Grammy Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress, singer and producer, as well as an Academy Award, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and SAG nominee. For her performance in Wicked, Erivo has received numerous accolades including nominations at the Golden Globes and Academy Awards. She will be seen again as Elphaba later this year in the second part of the Broadway adaptation, Wicked: For Good.