Cynthia Erivo to Lead New Animated Musical BAD FAIRIES From Warner Bros.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cynthia Erivo is taking on the world of fairies in a new animated musical from Warner Bros. The Wicked star is lending her voice to the project, titled Bad Fairies, which features original songs by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss of Six the Musical. This is Erivo's first time leading a major animated film, though her voice can be heard in the new animated adaptation of Charlotte's Web from HBO.

Hitting theaters on May 21, 2027, Bad Fairies is said to be a subversive musical comedy that follows a gang of rule-breaking fairies who attempt to shake up their magical world. Erivo will voice the character of Jayne Staplegun, a trailblazing fairy whose defiant streak sparks a rebellion.

The movie is directed by Megan Nicole Dong, who previously created the animated series Centeaurworld. Deborah Frances-White, host of The Guilt Feminist podcast, wrote the screenplay.

Cynthia Erivo will next be seen on screen as Elphaba in Wicked: For Good, which will hit theaters this November. She hosted the Tony Awards in June and starred in Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl in August. She also recently appeared in Season 2 of Peacock's Poker Face, and released her second album of original music. Other upcoming projects include a film adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi's Children of Blood and Bone and a solo production of DRACULA on the West End in 2026. She made her Broadway debut in 2015 as Celie in The Color Purple.

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss previously co-created SIX, which is the winner of 23 awards including the 2022 Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. Their latest musical, Why Am I So Single?, debuted on the West End in 2024.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas