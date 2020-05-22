Cynthia Erivo and Jeremy Jordan to Take Part in SHOSHANA BEAN AND FRIENDS: AN EVENING OF BROADWAY Fundraiser
Shoshana Bean is back for her third fundraiser for Beaverton High School's performing arts department. But, instead of packing her alma mater's auditorium with performances from Bean, her music industry peers, and student performers, she's taking the show online. Now, anyone can safely - from the comfort of home - tune into to Bean's YouTube channel at 6 p.m. PST on June 1 for Shoshana Bean and Friends: An Evening of Broadway.
The streamed show will welcome Beaverton School District students hand-picked by Bean from a special Instagram video contest in addition to special industry guests including Broadway, TV, and film star Jeremy Jordan and Tony and Grammy Award-Winning performer Cynthia Erivo. And this year's concert theme will showcase all those Broadway tunes we know and love.
"I've made sure to curate the set list to include songs everyone knows and loves, songs that appeal to all ages, and a good mix of energetic and joyful and moving (songs)," Bean said. "I just want people to smile and have a good cry."
Truly an example of "the show must go on," this concert was originally scheduled for April in the school's auditorium, but due to the governor's orders surrounding the pandemic - and school closures - Bean had to get creative and see if there was still a way to make it happen for this year's students.
The yearly show continues to demonstrate the power of voices coming together for good.
The concert addresses the need for alternative arts funding due to budget cuts. To date, Bean's Beaverton High School fundraising concerts have raised more than $50,000 for the school's performing arts department. Funds have helped to upgrade facilities, pay for student participation, and provide scholarships for graduating seniors. And this year, viewers from home can click a "donate" button during the show to show their support for the musicians while making a donation to the school.
"It's a really uplifting and inspiring moment for our students and community in this time. It reassures us that we're all in this together and we're going to get through it," said Beaverton High School Principal Anne Erwin. "When we return to school we're going to want the arts to continue to be an important and vibrant part of our culture."
The arts are not only Bean's passion, but also her life's work.
"The arts are the vehicle through which I express myself and share my heart," Bean said. "The arts connect us all, heal us, educate us, and enrich our lives. Why are they important in a child's education? For the exact same reasons. They create connection and community. They provide a vehicle for children to express themselves."
Bean is passionate about keeping the arts alive in schools and finds them an integral part of a child's education.
"The arts are important because they are proven to raise attendance and test scores," Bean said, "and students who receive an education in the arts are more likely to go on to college."
While at Beaverton High School, Bean was a Rhythm B, a member of the choir, and participated in school musicals under the direction of James Erickson. She went on to receive a BFA in musical theater from the University of Cincinnati College of Conservatory Music.
Visit YouTube.com/ShoshanaBean at 6 p.m. on June 1, 2020, to tune into the virtual benefit concert.
Check out an about the show preview below!
How to donate: https://www.gofundme.com/f/3rdannualsupporttheartsBHS
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
As Broadway World reported last week, Broadway veteran Nick Cordero finally woke up from a coma that was a result of complications from coronavirus, w... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Full BOMBSHELL Concert, Plus a Virtual SMASH Reunion
The Actors Fund in association with PEOPLE will present a special one-night-only streaming event: 'Bombshell in Concert' (captured in 2015), featuring... (read more)
Official: Musical Version of SMASH is Being Adapted for Broadway
SMASH is setting its sights on Broadway with a creative dream team and an official title of SMASH, A New Musical. The news was announced today by Stev... (read more)
STAR TREK: VOYAGER to Celebrate 25th Anniversary With Cast Reunion On STARS IN THE HOUSE
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that the cast of 'Star Trek: Voyager' will reunite LIVE on 'Stars In The House' on Tuesday, May 26th at... (read more)
THE SOUND OF MUSIC LIVE to Stream This Weekend Starring Carrie Underwood, Audra McDonald & More
This Friday, May 22 at 2pm EST, Rodgers and Hammerstein's timeless musical classic The Sound of Music is premiering on The Shows Must Go On, where it ... (read more)
LISTEN: Phillipa Soo Sings Demo of 'How Far I'll Go' From MOANA
Lin-Manuel Miranda has released an early demo of How Far I'll Go, from Moana! The demo was sung by Phillipa Soo in the basement of the Public Theater,... (read more)