Cynthia Erivo and Jeremy Jordan to Take Part in SHOSHANA BEAN AND FRIENDS: AN EVENING OF BROADWAY Fundraiser

Shoshana Bean is back for her third fundraiser for Beaverton High School's performing arts department. But, instead of packing her alma mater's auditorium with performances from Bean, her music industry peers, and student performers, she's taking the show online. Now, anyone can safely - from the comfort of home - tune into to Bean's YouTube channel at 6 p.m. PST on June 1 for Shoshana Bean and Friends: An Evening of Broadway.

The streamed show will welcome Beaverton School District students hand-picked by Bean from a special Instagram video contest in addition to special industry guests including Broadway, TV, and film star Jeremy Jordan and Tony and Grammy Award-Winning performer Cynthia Erivo. And this year's concert theme will showcase all those Broadway tunes we know and love.

"I've made sure to curate the set list to include songs everyone knows and loves, songs that appeal to all ages, and a good mix of energetic and joyful and moving (songs)," Bean said. "I just want people to smile and have a good cry."

Truly an example of "the show must go on," this concert was originally scheduled for April in the school's auditorium, but due to the governor's orders surrounding the pandemic - and school closures - Bean had to get creative and see if there was still a way to make it happen for this year's students.

The yearly show continues to demonstrate the power of voices coming together for good.

The concert addresses the need for alternative arts funding due to budget cuts. To date, Bean's Beaverton High School fundraising concerts have raised more than $50,000 for the school's performing arts department. Funds have helped to upgrade facilities, pay for student participation, and provide scholarships for graduating seniors. And this year, viewers from home can click a "donate" button during the show to show their support for the musicians while making a donation to the school.

"It's a really uplifting and inspiring moment for our students and community in this time. It reassures us that we're all in this together and we're going to get through it," said Beaverton High School Principal Anne Erwin. "When we return to school we're going to want the arts to continue to be an important and vibrant part of our culture."

The arts are not only Bean's passion, but also her life's work.

"The arts are the vehicle through which I express myself and share my heart," Bean said. "The arts connect us all, heal us, educate us, and enrich our lives. Why are they important in a child's education? For the exact same reasons. They create connection and community. They provide a vehicle for children to express themselves."

Bean is passionate about keeping the arts alive in schools and finds them an integral part of a child's education.

"The arts are important because they are proven to raise attendance and test scores," Bean said, "and students who receive an education in the arts are more likely to go on to college."

While at Beaverton High School, Bean was a Rhythm B, a member of the choir, and participated in school musicals under the direction of James Erickson. She went on to receive a BFA in musical theater from the University of Cincinnati College of Conservatory Music.

Visit YouTube.com/ShoshanaBean at 6 p.m. on June 1, 2020, to tune into the virtual benefit concert.

Check out an about the show preview below!

How to donate: https://www.gofundme.com/f/3rdannualsupporttheartsBHS

