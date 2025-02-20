Cynthia Erivo Teases Upcoming Album in Instagram Sneak Peek

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It's a big week for Cynthia Erivo! Following the news that the Wicked star will serve as the host for the 2025 Tony Awards and is set to star in Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl, Erivo has taken to Instagram to tease her new album, which is expected to arrive this summer.

In the short video, Erivo can be seen and heard whistling her original music in the recording studio, accompanied by a journal of handwritten notes. The end of the clip reveals the date of February 28, which is perhaps when listeners can expect more information about the forthcoming album. She also invites fans to sign up for updates and receive a sneak peek of a new song by texting a number.

Though Erivo hasn't shared a specific date for the album, she has hinted that it is expected to drop this summer. This will be her first new album since her debut recording Ch. 1 Vs. 1 in 2021. Watch her video!

In a recent interview, the Oscar nominee revealed that a lot of the music has come from unique vocal sounds she can make, allowing her freedom to improvise and layer vocal lines over the melody. This allows the performer to create the music in real time without much written material beforehand.

Cynthia Erivo is a Grammy Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress, singer and producer, as well as an Academy Award, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and SAG nominee. For her performance in Wicked, Erivo has received numerous accolades including nominations at the Golden Globes and Academy Awards. She will be seen again as Elphaba later this year in the second part of the Broadway adaptation, Wicked: For Good.