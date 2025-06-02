Cynthia Erivo Responds to Criticism Over JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Casting at Hollywood Bowl

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cynthia Erivo has responded to criticism surrounding her casting as Jesus in the upcoming production of Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl. Speaking to Billboard, the Tony and Emmy Award-winning performer addressed conservative backlash, saying, “Why not? You can’t please everyone.

It is legitimately a three-day performance at the Hollywood Bowl where I get to sing my face off. So hopefully they will come and realize, ‘Oh, it’s a musical, the gayest place on Earth.’”

The production, directed and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo, with Stephen Oremus as musical director and conductor, will run for three performances from August 1 through August 3. Erivo will appear opposite Adam Lambert as Judas.

Erivo is familiar with the musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, having portrayed Mary Magdalene on the 2020 all-female concept album Jesus Christ Superstar: She Is Risen. In that project, she performed “Everything’s Alright” and “I Don’t Know How to Love Him.” As Jesus, she will now perform major numbers including “Hosanna,” “The Last Supper,” and “Gethsemane.”

During the same interview, Erivo, who identifies as queer, also addressed recent political developments affecting the LGBTQ+ community, including President Donald Trump’s reported influence over the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

“I don’t know who gains what from that. I hope that it comes back,” she said. “It’s really sad to have to watch this happen to it. The Kennedy Center is supposed to be a space of creativity and art and music for everyone.”

Erivo is currently prepping for hosting the 2025 Tony Awards, coming up this Sunday. She most recently starred as Elphaba opposite Ariana Grande’s Glinda in Universal’s record-breaking film adaptation of the hit musical WICKED from director Jon M. Chu. Part 1 of WICKED was released on November 22nd, 2024. Part 2 will be released on November 21st, 2025.

WICKED Part One opened at number one and has since become the highest grossing movie ever at the domestic box office based on a Broadway musical. Erivo has received widespread critical acclaim and rave reviews for her performance as Elphaba including Golden Globe, SAG, Critics’ Choice, NAACP, BAFTA, and Academy Award nominations.

A global phenomenon that has wowed audiences for decades, Jesus Christ Superstar is a timeless work that explores the biblical portrayal of the extraordinary events that led to the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of his betrayer, Judas Iscariot. The story, told entirely through song, explores the personal relationships and struggles between Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene, Jesus’ disciples, his followers and the Roman Empire. Originally released as a concept album, the iconic 1970s rock score contains such well-known numbers as “Superstar,” “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” and “Gethsemane.”

This brand-new production sees Jesus Christ Superstar returning to its rock roots and features lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, with Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo as director and choreographer and Tony winner Stephen Oremus as musical director and conductor.