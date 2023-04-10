Cynthia Erivo, Ashley Park & Daveed Diggs Join STAR WARS: VISIONS Volume Two Voice Cast

Cynthia Erivo, Ashley Park, and Daveed Diggs have joined the voice cast of Star Wars: Visions. The series will be released on May 4, 2023 on Disney+.

The newest Volume will continue to push the boundaries of "Star Wars" storytelling, with nine new shorts from nine studios from around the globe. Employing the most captivating animation styles from a variety of countries and cultures, the second volume offers a dynamic new perspective on the storied mythos of Star Wars.

Ashley Park will lend her voice to the English dub of "Journey to the Dark Head." Daveed Diggs will voice in "The Pit" with Cynthia Erivo voicing in "Aau's Song."

Watch a teaser trailer for the upcoming Disney+ release below!

Park currently stars in Netflix's Emily In Paris and is set to appear in the upcoming season of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building. She was also seen on Broadway in Sunday in the Park With George, The King and I, and Mamma Mia. She will also be seen in the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical.

Diggs is best known for his unforgettable performance as Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson in the smash hit Hamilton for which he won a Tony Award. Other theatre credits include Word Becomes Flesh, In the Red and Brown Water, Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train, The Tempest, Troilus and Cressida, and Mirrors in Every Corner. Diggs voices Sebastian in Disney's upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

Erivo is an English actress, singer, and songwriter. She is the recipient of several accolades, including a Grammy Award and a Tony Award, in addition to nominations for two Academy Awards and a Primetime Emmy Award. She is currently in London filming the Wicked film adaptation as Elphaba.

Watch the teaser trailer here: