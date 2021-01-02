Cynthia Erivo, Anne Hathaway, and More to Make Guest Appearances on RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE
Season 13 of the television series RuPaul's Drag Race kicked off last night, January 1.
Season 13 of the television series RuPaul's Drag Race kicked off last night, January 1. As the new series premieres, the roster of guest judges has been revealed, according to Deadline.
Among the celebrity guests will be Broadway veteran and Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo. Other guests will include Nicole Byer, Loni Love, TS Madison and Jamal Sims.
In addition, Anne Hathaway and Scarlett Johansson will make surprise appearances to give interactive video masterclasses to the queens.
The 13 queens vying for the title of "America's Next Drag Superstar" this season include Denali (Chicago), Elliott with 2 Ts (Las Vegas), Gottmik (Los Angeles), Joey Jay (Phoenix), Kahmora Hall (Chicago), Kandy Muse (New York), LaLa Ri (Atlanta), Olivia Lux (New York), Rosé (New York), Symone (Los Angeles), Tamisha Iman (Atlanta), Tina Burner (New York), and Utica Queen (Minneapolis).
Read more on Deadline.
RuPaul plays the role of host, mentor, and head judge for this series, as contestants are given different challenges each week. RuPaul's Drag Race employs a panel of judges, including RuPaul, Michelle Visage, and a host of other guest judges, who critique contestants' progress throughout the competition. The title of the show is a play on drag queen and drag racing, and the title sequence and song "Drag Race" both have a drag-racing theme. To date, there have been twelve winners of the show: Bebe Zahara Benet, Tyra Sanchez, Raja, Sharon Needles, Jinkx Monsoon, Bianca Del Rio, Violet Chachki, Bob the Drag Queen, Sasha Velour, Aquaria, Yvie Oddly and Jaida Essence Hall.
