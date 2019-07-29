Cristin Milioti To Star In HBO Max Series MADE FOR LOVE

Cristin Milioti is set to star in HBO Max's new series Made for Love, according to Deadline. The half-hour series is an adaptation of Alissa Nutting's tragicomic novel of the same name.

Made for Love is a dark, absurd and cynically poignant story of divorce and revenge. The series shows how far some will go for love and how much further others will go to destroy it.

The series follows Hazel Green (Milioti), a thirtysomething woman on the run after 10 years in a suffocating marriage to Byron Gogol, an unstable, needy, possibly sociopathic tech billionaire. Soon she discovers that her husband has implanted a revolutionary monitoring device - the Made for Love chip - in her brain, allowing him to track her, watch her and know her thoughts and feelings as she tries to stay alive. Also, there are dolphins. The chip allows allows Byron unprecedented access to Hazel's brain as she flees to her desert hometown to take refuge with her aging widower father and, alarmingly, his sex doll.

Somerville will write the adaptation and serve as showrunner on the series. Along with S.J Clarkson is set to direct and executive produce. Nutting, Liza Chasin for 3dot Productions, and Dean Bakopoulos will also executive produce. Paramount is the studio.

Milioti is best known for her Tony nominated performance as "Girl" in the Broadway musical Once. She's also starred in Netflix's Black Mirror, FX's second season of Fargo, Martin Scorsese's Wolf of Wall Street, David Bowie's Lazarus, 30 Rock, HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER and the upcoming film Palm Springs opposite Andy Samberg.

Read the original article on Deadline.





