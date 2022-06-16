Criminal Queerness Festival Will Stage COURAGE REBIRTH By Muleme Steven

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts: Summer for the City and National Queer Theater present Criminal Queerness Festival with a staged reading of Courage Rebirth by Muleme Steven on Tuesday, June 21 at 7:30 pm at the David Rubenstein Atrium. The event is free and open to the public. Seating and entry are first-come, first-served; the line will form at the Atrium's entrance on Broadway, between 62nd and 63rd Street. https://www.lincolncenter.org/venue/atrium/criminal-queerness-festival-lessemgreatercourage-rebirthlessemgreater-by-muleme-steven-directed-by-ann-c-james

Across the globe, queer playwrights risk censorship, jail time, and physical danger simply by telling their truth. This Pride, you are invited to honor their bravery and witness new plays from East African LGBTQIA+ writers fighting criminalization through their art. Now in its fourth year, National Queer Theater's Criminal Queerness Festival (CQF) is an international theater festival created in partnership with NYC Pride. By presenting the work of international queer artists alongside activist talks and workshops, CQF aims to uplift the careers of these artists and raise awareness about criminalization. Ugandan LGBTQIA+ advocate Muleme Steven's Courage Rebirth follows the story of a gay 21-year-old Somali woman displaced by political unrest.