Creative Emmy Award Roundup - Jane Lynch, James Corden & More Among Winners

Over the weekend, The Television Academy announced the winners of the 2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, honoring outstanding artistic and technical achievement in television at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The ceremony, which kicked-off the 69th Emmys, awarded many talented artists and craftspeople in the categories of animation, documentary, reality and variety programming. The winners of the Primetime EMMY AWARDS will be revealed in a live ceremony on Sunday, September 17th (8:00-11:00PM, live ET/5:00-8:00PM live PT) on CBS, hosted by Stephen Colbert. BWW will be bringing you live coverage of the event.

As BWW reported on Saturday, The 70th ANNUAL TONY AWARDS won the Emmy Award for Best Special Class Program. The broadcast also received a nomination for Outstanding Lighting of a Variety Special. The show was hosted by LATE LATE SHOW host and Tony Award winner James Corden, who also picked up a Creative Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special for CARPOOL KARAOKE PRIMETIME SPECIAL 2017.

NBC's HAIRSPRAY LIVE!, nominated for seven Emmys, was the winner of Best Variety/Nonfiction Special Production Design (Derek McLane), Best Multi-Camera Hairstying and Best Movie/Limited Series Technical Direction. This marks set and production designer Derek McLane's second Emmy Award and his third consecutive year with dual nominations in the category for "Production Design for a Variety Nonfiction, Event or Award Special." This year, he was also nominated for the Oscars. In 2016, he was nominated for the Oscars and THE WIZ LIVE!; and in 2015 for the Oscars and PETER PAN LIVE!

Prolific television director Glenn Weiss picked up a Creative Emmy for executive producing the 2016 TONY AWARDS as well as one for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special for the 89th ACADEMY AWARDS.

Other Broadway-related honors went to Broadway scenic designer Eugene Lee (BRIGHT STAR, AMAZING GRACE) for Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Nonfiction, Reality or Reality-Competition Series for his set designs on the Alec-Baldwin-hosted episode of SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE. GLEE star Jane Lynch, who made her Broadway debut in ANNIE, took home a trophy for Outstanding Actress - Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for her turn on DROPPING THE SOAP. Meryl Streep added to her vast collection of award hardware by picking up an Emmy as Outstanding Narrator for Netflix's THE PRICE OF VICTORY.



THE WIZ LIVE! star Common won an Emmy for Outstanding Music and Lyrics for the song 'Letter to the Free', featured in the Netflix documentary '13th.' The Grammy and Oscar-winning hip hop artist is now a Tony Award away from joining the esteemed group of EGOT winners.

Picking up Emmys in the categories of Outstanding Period/Fantasy Costumes and Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period Program was the Netflix series THE CROWN. Created by playwright Peter Morgan, the series is based on critically acclaimed drama THE AUDIENCE.

