Craig Harris to Kick Off September Jazz Series at Harlem Jazz Boxx

The performance will take place on September 6.

By: Aug. 16, 2024
Harlem Jazz Boxx will kick off our September Jazz Series with the incomparable Craig Harris on September 6th. From 7-8 PM, the hallowed halls of Mount Morris Ascension Presbyterian Church will resonate with the soulful sounds of Harris's trombone and the power of his compositions.

Craig Harris is more than a musician; he's a storyteller, using his instrument to address pressing social issues. His collaborations with groundbreaking artists have pushed the boundaries of jazz, earning him accolades including a NAACP Image Award nomination for his work on "Judas and the Black Messiah."

Don't miss this opportunity to be part of a night that celebrates the enduring power of jazz to speak to our times. Secure your tickets now at www.harlemjazzboxx.com and let's come together to support extraordinary music and the artists who keep the spirit of Harlem jazz alive and evolving.





