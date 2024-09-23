Courtney Bassett, Sydney Parra & More Complete the Cast of TEETH at New World Stages

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The complete cast and creative team has been revealed for the new musical comedy TEETH. The musical begins previews October 18 at New World Stages, and is set to open on Halloween night, October 31, 2024.

In addition to the previously announced Alyse Alan Louis (Outer Critics Circle Award & Lucille Lortel Award Nominee, Soft Power, Disaster!), three-time Tony Award nominee Andy Karl (Groundhog Day, Rocky), Will Connolly (Once, “The Gilded Age”), Jason Gotay (Bring it On, A Bronx Tale) and Jared Loftin (Gigantic; Tick, Tick…Boom!), the cast will include Courtney Bassett (Titanique, The Great Comet), Jenna Rose Husli (Sister Act), Micaela Lamas (Dear Evan Hansen), Madison McBride (Next to Normal), Sydney Parra (Six), and Wren Rivera (Jagged Little Pill). The understudies are Julia Bain (Waitress), Griffin Binnicker (Chess), Sean Doherty (Jagged Little Pill), Kyra Kennedy (Beautiful)and James Sasser (Riverdance).

Based on the screenplay by Mitchell Lichtenstein, Teeth features book and music by Anna K. Jacobs (POP!), book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize & Tony Award winner Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop), direction by Obie Award winner Sarah Benson (Fairview) and choreography by Raja Feather Kelly (Lempicka).

The design team includes Scenic Designer Adam Rigg; Costume Designer Enver Chakartash; Co-Lighting Designers Jane Cox and Stacey Derosier; Sound Designer Palmer Hefferan; Special Effects Designer Jeremy Chernick; and Wig, Hair, And Makeup Design Rob Pickens & Katie Gell. Orchestrations are by Kris Kukul, the Music Supervisor is Julie McBride, and the Music Director is Patrick Sulken, Intimacy Direction is by Crista Marie Jackson, and Fight Direction is by Robert Westley. TEETH’s Casting Director is Taylor Williams, Production Supervisor is Amanda Spooner, General Manager is Baseline Theatrical, and Production Stage Manager is Thomas Dieter.

Teeth is a sharp tale of revenge and transformation that tears through a culture of shame and repressed desire one delightfully unhinged song at a time. The musical follows Dawn O’Keefe, an evangelical Christian teen struggling to be an exemplar of purity amongst her community of fellow Promise Keeper Girls. Her stepbrother, Brad —alienated by his repressive upbringing by his fanatical Pastor father, which drew him to the online camaraderie of the Truthseeker men’s support group—is haunted by an indelible incident from his and Dawn’s past. As Dawn’s desires become tested and twisted by the men in her life, she discovers a deadly secret not even she understands: when men violate her, her body bites back—literally. Crackling with irrepressible desire and ancient rage, Teeth is a dark horror comedy conjuring the legend of one girl whose sexual curse may also be her salvation.