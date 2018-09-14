AN AMERICAN IN PARIS in Cinemas
Click Here for More Articles on AN AMERICAN IN PARIS in Cinemas

Countdown to AN AMERICAN IN PARIS in Theatres: Day Deux- Curtain Up in France!

Sep. 14, 2018  

We've seen it on Broadway, in the West End, and across the country. Who could ask for anything more?

No need to ask- we're getting more! Trafalgar Releasing will soon bring the highly acclaimed musical, An American in Paris, to movie theaters across the USA on Thursday, September 20 and Sunday, September 23. Tickets for An America in Paris can be purchased at AnAmericanInParisCinema.com.

With the gorgeous music and lyrics of George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin (including the classic hits 'S Wonderful and I Got Rhythm), book by Craig Lucas and direction and choreography by Christopher Wheeldon, this breathtakingly beautiful new musical is inspired by the Oscar® winning MGM film and tells the impassioned story of discovering love in the 'City of Light' in 1945.

As we await the musical's big screen release, we're counting down by flashing back through its journey so far. Today, check out photos of the cast in action from the world premiere at Theatre Du Chatelet in 2014.

Photo Credit: Angela Sterling

Countdown to AN AMERICAN IN PARIS in Theatres: Day Deux- Curtain Up in France!
Robert Fairchild

Countdown to AN AMERICAN IN PARIS in Theatres: Day Deux- Curtain Up in France!
Robert Fairchild, Brandon Uranowitz, Max von Essen and Cast of An American in Paris

Countdown to AN AMERICAN IN PARIS in Theatres: Day Deux- Curtain Up in France!
Leanne Cope and Cast of An American in Paris

Countdown to AN AMERICAN IN PARIS in Theatres: Day Deux- Curtain Up in France!
Cast of An American in Paris

Countdown to AN AMERICAN IN PARIS in Theatres: Day Deux- Curtain Up in France!
Leanne Cope, Jill Paice, Robert Fairchild, Max von Essen, Brandon Uranowitz

Countdown to AN AMERICAN IN PARIS in Theatres: Day Deux- Curtain Up in France!
Veanne Cox, Scott Willis

Countdown to AN AMERICAN IN PARIS in Theatres: Day Deux- Curtain Up in France!
Leanne Cope, Jill Paice

Countdown to AN AMERICAN IN PARIS in Theatres: Day Deux- Curtain Up in France!
Robert Fairchild, Leanne Cope

Countdown to AN AMERICAN IN PARIS in Theatres: Day Deux- Curtain Up in France!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • Breaking: Nathan Lane and Andrea Martin Return to Broadway Next Year in GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS
  • Israeli Film and TV Star Yehezkel Lazarov Will Lead FIDDLER ON THE ROOF on Tour
  • Full Casting Announced For TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, Led By Jeff Daniels
  • Susan Stroman Will Direct Ahrens & Flaherty's MARIE, A NEW MUSICAL at 5th Avenue Theatre
  • Jayne Houdyshell, Ruth Wilson, John Douglas Thompson, and More Join Glenda Jackson in KING LEAR
  • Carol Channing Reveals Bette Midler Came to Her for HELLO, DOLLY! Advice

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       