Could Jennifer Anniston Be Coming to Broadway?

Jennifer Anniston, best known for her role as Rachel in the TV show Friends, and films like Marley & Me, Horrible Bosses, and We're the Millers, still has acting dreams on her mind after all that she has accomplished. According to People, she has hopes to star in a Broadway show.

“I definitely want to do a Broadway play,” Aniston shared. “But it’s about finding the time and the right material. I absolutely have to do a play on Broadway.”

Though she hasn't been on Broadway, she is no stranger to the stage. She graduated from a performing arts high school in New York, and performed in several Off-Broadway productions before heading for TV.

Currently, Anniston is staring and producing the tv show The Morning Show, which is streaming on Apply TV + and going into its fourth season.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride