Could Broadway Be Headed To THE TWILIGHT ZONE?

A stage adaptation of Rod Serling's television horror/sci-fi classic, The Twilight Zone, could be making its way across the pond.

American playwright Anne Washburn (Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play) has selected and adapted eight classic stories out of the show's 156-episodes and arranged them for the stage, with some overlap between episodes.

A sold-out production of the play directed by Olivier Award-winner Richard Jones is currently playing at The Almeida Theatre and will transfer to the West End in March, with potential for a future on Broadway.

Read BWW's review of the Almeida Theatre production here.

"The Twilight Zone" takes viewers to another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound, but of mind. Using socially conscious storytelling to explore the human condition and culture of the times. The classic sci-fi series explored humanity's hopes, despairs, prides and prejudices through thrilling writing and performances.

