Contemporary American Theater Festival

Experience the power of theater, like you've never experienced it before. Listen to the audio drama of Sheepdog, a riveting new play by Kevin Artigue. A razor-sharp drama

A black man killed by a white cop. The white cop is the man you love. And you're a black woman and a cop. When the story keeps changing - do you trust your intuition? Or your heart? Shaken to its core, this relationship threatens the emotional health of both officers when morality and ethical conduct come into play. Kevin Artigue writes a mystery that navigates the complexities of race and relationships.

Hailed by Theatre in Chicago as "impressive, timely, and provocative"

There are various price options to listen to the audio drama. This pay-what-you-can system allows each patron to select the ticket price that is best for them.

Once you click "play," you will have 24 hours to finish the audio drama. Please note, this is not after you purchase a ticket. Your 24 hours start when you begin listening to the audio drama.

