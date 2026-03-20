The ship of dreams has left the dock, and this time, it's heading for Broadway! Titanique, the kooky craziest musical there ever was, has traveled across the Atlantic (again) to arrive where it has always belonged- on Broadway.

The St. James Theatre will soon be home to the new musical, created by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli.

"The fact that we've bamboozled commercial theater and we are at the St. James Theater... I mean, never in a million years, if somebody told me this 10 years ago that this would happen, I would have never listened to them. I would have never imagined it," Rousouli told BroadwayWorld. "It's wild when you have a vision and a dream and amazing people behind you, what you can do."

The journey for Rousouli began a decade ago, when he came together with his friends to create the campy, fever dream that is now Titanique. Since they started working on the project, both he and Mindelle have also taken on two of the show's biggest roles- 'Jack' and the lady herself, 'Céline Dion'

"You always dream and wish of working with your friends. You always want to be in that environment where it's so carefree and loving and non-judgmental. Having our originals come back and being together is the best gift we could ever possibly imagine.

Perhaps there has never been a better time for audiences to take in the joy of Titanique. "It's having people come together and laughing and it's bringing a community together. [We're] just forgetting about the world for a second and going into a theater and completely shutting off any outside world and just laughing. I think that humor is everything. And I think right now it's number one."

What can the show's fans (aka the TiStaniques) expect from this new incarnation? "The new version of Titanique on Broadway is basically on steroids," he added. "The set is incredible. The costumes are upgraded. Everything has gotten a lift. It's still our brand of high-brow/low-brow, but the high-brow is really high-brow!"

Titanique will open at the St. James Theatre on April 12, 2026.

Photo Credit: Angela of York