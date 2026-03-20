Interview: David Beach and SPENCE-CHAPIN BROADWAY BENEFIT on 3/26

“This evening brings together Broadway talent and a community of passionate supporters who believe every child deserves love and the stability of family. The generosity of our guests and sponsors makes it possible for Spence-Chapin to continue providing essential family support and adoption services,” stated Chief Development Officer Marta Goldman. “We cannot wait to share this special night with everyone.”

We had the pleasure of interviewing David Beach, who is both a comittee member for the event and will be performing at "A Song for Every Family" at Chelsea Table + Stage.

You have impressive and diverse performance credits. What have been some of the challenges of your career?

Beach's credits include Guthrie: A Christmas Carol (Ebenezer Scrooge) Broadway: Something Rotten!, It's Only a Play, Fish in the Dark, Mamma Mia!, Urinetown (OBC), Moon Over Buffalo (OBC); Off-Broadway: The Shed: Help; Primary Stages: Opus; Rattlestick: Message to Michael; Regional: Goodspeed: Drood, Damn Yankees, The Great American Mousical (directed by Dame Julie Andrews) ; Legacy; Pioneer; Westport; Adirondack Theatre Festival; Alabama Shakespeare; Wilma Theater. Film/Television: Veep, The Sopranos, New Amsterdam, Elementary, Dangerous Book for Boys, The Good Wife, Person of Interest, Submissions Only, Dharma & Greg, Blue Bloods, Law & Order. Other: “Just Don't Call Me Mom” (NYT) Training: Dartmouth; LAMDA Upcoming: Thenardier in Hudson Valley Shakespeare's Les Miserable

I have been extraordinarily lucky to not only work with incredible people on Broadway, TV, and film throughout my career, but also forge lasting friendships. And most importantly, to prioritize having a family. I've had such incredible luck: meeting my husband in conservatory 38 years ago, our great good fortune finding Spence-Chapin - an organization that made parenting a possibility for us - and having so much fun as a family. Nothing in either of our careers will ever bring us as much joy as being parents to our rockstar daughter Sadie. If there is a specific challenge in my career, it might be that there's never enough time to do everything I want to do.

Thank you for sitting on the Broadway Benefit Events Committee. Can you tell us about how the committee has been preparing for the benefit.

The theme of this year's benefit is A Song for Every Family, and the committee has worked so well together because the theme resonates so deeply for all of us. Every parent on the committee is not only grateful for how Spence-Chapin has impacted their lives, but also committed to helping keep the organization's services accessible to all, not only here in the U.S., but also for the thousands of children impacted by the Global Impact Initiatives like the Granny and Special Needs Adoption Programs. Of course, part of that commitment is helping to raise money through events like the Broadway Benefit. Not to mention having a lot of fun asking our wildly talented friends to come and perform.

The work of Spence-Chapin is so important. What would you like our readers to know about their mission.

One of the reasons I feel strongly about my connection to Spence-Chapin is because of the organization's remarkable expertise and ongoing commitment to helping every person in the adoption process. The child will always be the focal point, but the birthparents and the adoptive parents are all supported in a way I believe is singular and extraordinary.

We are excited about the Broadway Benefit on 3/26. What can you tell us about the great line-up and what audiences can expect?

This year's Broadway Benefit promises to be a joyous and moving celebration of all things Spence-Chapin, Family, and Broadway. The Broadway community is like one big family, so when a baby is welcomed into that family, it's a big deal. Everyone performing on the 26th has been an integral part of our children's upbringing: whether that means seeing them backstage, being a last-minute babysitter, passing down baby clothes, or just marveling at how fast they are growing up. And it will be star-studded: Javier Muñoz! Judy McLane! Ginna Claire Mason! Andrew Chappelle! All of them are not only iconic Broadway performers, but part of the Spence-Chapin family by association. On top of that, we also have Spence-Chapin parents Raymond J. Lee, Eric Fotre Leach, and Gerard Salvador who are all not only iconic Broadway performers, but also hard-working Benefit Committee Members. (Call me partial, but the performer I'm most looking forward to seeing is my 17-year-old daughter, Sadie Granet-Beach!)

Are there other ways besides attending the benefit that our readers can support Spence-Chapin?

Spence-Chapin has events throughout the year to support their mission of helping children and families. In addition to the Broadway Benefit, there is a Golf Classic event on June 16. All upcoming events can be found at spence-chapin.org/events, and to learn more about all of the ways to support Spence-Chapin, go to spence-chapin.org/donate.

Can you share with us any of your future plans?

I'm looking forward to upcoming gigs at Theatre Aspen and the Hudson Valley Shakespeare for their inaugural season in their incredible new space.

Anything else, absolutely anything you want BWW readers to know!

I always feel incredibly spoiled to have such wildly talented family and friends - the Broadway Benefit is going to be a celebration of all the things I'm grateful for!

For more information on the Spence-Chapin Broadway Benefit, please visit their event's page that has the list of performers. During the event, there will be a live auction that will feature Broadway show tickets and New Victory Theatre passes, along with other items.