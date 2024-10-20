News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Conrad Ricamora Out of OH, MARY! Due To Bike Accident

Ricamora plays Mary's Husband in the production.

By: Oct. 20, 2024
According to a post on his Instagram account, Conrad Ricamora, who plays Mary's Husband in Broadway's OH, MARY!, is recovering from a broken rib after a biking accident, and will be out of the show until further notice.

“Hi loves, broke a rib so l'm out for a bit. Love you and be back as soon as possible. PS - careful riding those Citi bikes," wrote Ricamora over an image of his x-ray. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Conrad Ricamora (@conradricamora)

Directed by Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! stars Cole Escola (in their Broadway debut) as a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln's assassination. The production recently extended its run through January 19, 2025.

The cast also features James Scully as Mary's Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary's Chaperone, and Tony Macht as Mary's Husband's Assistant, with Peter SmithHannah Solow, and Martin Landry serving as the production's understudies.

Oh, Mary! is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia with Bob Boyett, The Council, Jean Doumanian Productions, Nicole EisenbergJay Marcus & George Strus, Irony Point, Richard Batchelder/Bradley ReynoldsTyler Mount/Tommy Doyle, Nelson & Tao, Palomares & Rosenberg, and ShowTown Productions. 





