Condo New York To Collaborate On Exhibitions Throughout NYC This Summer
Condo will present a series of collaborative exhibitions organized by international and local galleries across New York City. New York galleries will host visiting galleries by either cocurating a collaborative exhibition or dividing their galleries into separate exhibition spaces. This year's participants include galleries from across the world, from cities as far ranging as Bucharest, Havana, and Shanghai.
Since its first edition in London in 2016, Condo has expanded to New York, Mexico City, São Paulo, and Shanghai, providing international galleries more sites for creative collaboration and exchange. Its expansion reinforces the strong desire among galleries to develop new methods of community-based exhibition practices that can continue to grow with the expanding global art scene.
Condo arose from a reevaluation of existing exhibition models, a desire to pool resources and act communally, and the need to activate the gallery space in a different manner. It provides an opportunity for galleries to participate in an international art market, present their artists to foreign audiences, meet new collectors, and build relationships with other galleries. Through this partnership, Condo offers a more supportive environment for the global presentation of experimental exhibitions.
Galleries:
56 Henry
hosting Reyes | Finn, Detroit
Bortolami
hosting Galerie Jocelyn Wolff, Paris
Bureau
hosting Standard (Oslo), Oslo
Chapter NY
hosting Emalin, London
Company
hosting Commonwealth and Council, Los Angeles
Foxy Production
hosting Project Native Informant, London and Galerie Gregor Staiger, Zurich
Franklin Parrasch Gallery
hosting Mother's Tankstation, Dublin
JTT
hosting Adams and Ollman, Portland
Lomex
hosting O-Town House, Los Angeles
Lubov
hosting El Apartamento, Havana
Marinaro
hosting Document, Chicago
Metro Pictures
hosting Koppe Astner, Glasgow
Ortuzar Projects
hosting Park View/Paul Soto, Los Angeles
Petzel Gallery
hosting Edouard Malingue Gallery, Hong Kong/Shanghai
Queer Thoughts
hosting dépendance, Brussels
Simone Subal Gallery
hosting Instituto de Visión, Bogotá and Ivan Gallery, Bucharest
Simon Preston
hosting Sé Galeria, São Paulo
White Columns
hosting Visionaries + Voices, Cincinnati