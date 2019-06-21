Condo New York To Collaborate On Exhibitions Throughout NYC This Summer

Condo will present a series of collaborative exhibitions organized by international and local galleries across New York City. New York galleries will host visiting galleries by either cocurating a collaborative exhibition or dividing their galleries into separate exhibition spaces. This year's participants include galleries from across the world, from cities as far ranging as Bucharest, Havana, and Shanghai.

Since its first edition in London in 2016, Condo has expanded to New York, Mexico City, São Paulo, and Shanghai, providing international galleries more sites for creative collaboration and exchange. Its expansion reinforces the strong desire among galleries to develop new methods of community-based exhibition practices that can continue to grow with the expanding global art scene.

Condo arose from a reevaluation of existing exhibition models, a desire to pool resources and act communally, and the need to activate the gallery space in a different manner. It provides an opportunity for galleries to participate in an international art market, present their artists to foreign audiences, meet new collectors, and build relationships with other galleries. Through this partnership, Condo offers a more supportive environment for the global presentation of experimental exhibitions.

Galleries:

56 Henry

hosting Reyes | Finn, Detroit

Bortolami

hosting Galerie Jocelyn Wolff, Paris

Bureau

hosting Standard (Oslo), Oslo

Chapter NY

hosting Emalin, London

Company

hosting Commonwealth and Council, Los Angeles

Foxy Production

hosting Project Native Informant, London and Galerie Gregor Staiger, Zurich

Franklin Parrasch Gallery

hosting Mother's Tankstation, Dublin

JTT

hosting Adams and Ollman, Portland

Lomex

hosting O-Town House, Los Angeles

Lubov

hosting El Apartamento, Havana

Marinaro

hosting Document, Chicago

Metro Pictures

hosting Koppe Astner, Glasgow

Ortuzar Projects

hosting Park View/Paul Soto, Los Angeles

Petzel Gallery

hosting Edouard Malingue Gallery, Hong Kong/Shanghai

Queer Thoughts

hosting dépendance, Brussels

Simone Subal Gallery

hosting Instituto de Visión, Bogotá and Ivan Gallery, Bucharest

Simon Preston

hosting Sé Galeria, São Paulo

White Columns

hosting Visionaries + Voices, Cincinnati





